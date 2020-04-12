Queens church to mourn loss of priest due to coronavirus at Easter

On the one hand, the Roman Catholic Church, like others in the world, will celebrate its most important day from a distance, with masses and prayers on Zoom.

But at Saint-Gabriel, a critical figure in the parish community will be missing: his beloved pastor, Father Gioacchino Basile. He died of a coronavirus on April 4, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn.

“Father Gioacchino was loved by everyone – everyone in the parish,” parish priest Florence Soulama told CNN. “We are heartbroken.”

“He is truly a model priest for what we need right now,” she said.

A hard-hit neighborhood

This particular period is particularly difficult for the community of St. Gabriel. Elmhurst was one of the hardest hit areas of New York City with the coronavirus, with more than 764 cases confirmed according to New York City Health Department data.

Elmhurst Hospital, a 15-minute drive from the parish, has quickly become a symbol in the city’s fight against the virus, with Mayor Bill de Blasio saying he “carried the weight most any other hospital in town “on April 5.

According to the Diocese of Brooklyn, Gioacchino was one of six members of the parish community to test positive for the coronavirus.

“Although we have been disproportionately affected as a community by the virus, it has also brought the parish closer in a way,” parishioner Angel Alcántara told CNN. “These teachings that Father Gioacchino has given us over all these years have prepared us for a situation like this.”

Gioacchino was an Italian immigrant, who, according to parishioners, struggled with health problems throughout his life. He was ordained a priest in 1995 and was to celebrate his 25th birthday in the priesthood this year. According to the Diocese of Brooklyn, almost half of his career has been devoted to St. Gabriel.

A humble and loving priest

Gioacchino was a humble and loving priest who united the community of St. Gabriel, said the parishioners – a community that reflects Queens’ reputation as the most diverse neighborhood in New York.

When Gioacchino joined the parish, it was divided equally between English and Spanish speakers, according to Alcántara.

Now he says that a majority of the community is Hispanic, with parishioners from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ecuador and elsewhere in Latin America. English speakers also come from a number of different countries, with parishioners representing Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to name a few. Gioacchino was able to unite them all, said Alcántara.

“Father Gioacchino succeeded in bringing together all these different groups of parishioners,” Alcántara told CNN.

“This is something he was able to accomplish, to work with God always at the center,” he said.

Soulama and Alcántara said that Gioacchino had deep and lasting impacts on their lives. Soulama described that when she went through a difficult period of her life when her husband was sick, the homilies of Gioacchino, whom she listened to almost every morning at daily mass, brought her peace.

“There is nothing to fear – we just have to trust the Lord, and then everything will be fine,” she said of her message.

“We will overcome it knowing that it is the will of God.”

Separated but still united

This is the attitude that the parish community brings to this Easter period – separated from each other due to social estrangement during a particularly difficult period.

The parish community unites on Zoom, Skype and even prays together by phone to celebrate this season. Parishioners will continue to sing hymns and listen to readings but will not receive the Eucharist during the most solemn celebration of Catholicism.

“It is obviously different, but the main thing is still there,” Alcántara told CNN as he helped prepare for the virtual Easter vigil that will take place on Saturday evening.

“Even if the doors are locked, people are still called, pray on the phone,” said Soulama. “And we learned it from Father Gioacchino.”

The parishioners are sure that Gioacchino continues to pray for them in heaven. Soulama, who would help set up the church for mass, shared a message he would pass on to the family at the funeral.

“He always told them, never say goodbye, just say see you soon,” said Soualama.

And she also shared the message that Gioacchino would give at the end of the funeral mass.

“He said, ‘This is what your loved one wants right now – for you to love yourself,'” said Soualama.