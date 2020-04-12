Queen Elizabeth Says “Coronavirus Won’t Go Beyond Us” in Easter Message

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain delivered a short Easter message highlighting the importance of continued social distance to defeat the coronavirus.

In the two-minute video that showed a single burning candle and was broadcast on social media by the royal family on Saturday, the 93-year-old monarch spoke with a resolute voice-over, saying that “We know that the coronavirus will not overtake us” and emphasizing the importance of maintaining a lockdown imposed by the government.

“This year Easter will be different for many of us, but by separating, we are ensuring the safety of others,” she said.

The message comes two days after the UK suffered the highest number of deaths in a single 24-hour period, with 980 people dying from complications from COVID-19 on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus deaths is 9,875, and there are 79,865 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Although social isolation prevents the British from attending Easter services, the Queen noted that “Easter is not canceled; indeed, we still need Easter so much. “

“As dark as death can be – especially for those who are grieving – light and life are greater,” she said. “May the living flame of Easter hope be a constant guide to the future.”