People around the world disguise themselves to take out their trash in the middle of self-isolation

Danielle Askew created the page two weeks ago, after a friend jokingly wrote on Facebook that she was thrilled to get out of school because it gave her a reason to leave the house.

So Askew, who lives in Hervey Bay, Australia, challenged her to dress for it. She did, as did Askew, who then started the Facebook page as a way to laugh with her group of friends.

But this page quickly went beyond the group and Australia, reaching people as far apart as the United States. What was supposed to be a private joke has become a source of joy for people around the world, as more and more people find themselves trapped inside.

Group is full of love and support, says member

This is what happened with Sarah Jane Hurn, who lives in Derbyshire, England – a good distance from Australia. She has been stuck at home for almost four weeks now. She found the page on Monday after a friend in Wales shared it with her. As soon as she started to parade, she burst out laughing.

“I was so impressed with the creativity of the outfits. And the comments section is the best part. People are commenting on such beautiful and encouraging things. And the puns are on the point,” she said. at CNN.

The day after Hurn discovered the page, her swimsuit arrived, the one she reserved for vacations that have been canceled due to the pandemic. She hung it on her coat rack, but the idea, inspired by the page, struck her.

“This swimsuit made me feel amazing,” she said. “So I had to take it out for a ride at least once. Otherwise, it would have stayed on its hanger until next spring.”

She put on the swimsuit, took out the trash and put the video on the Facebook page.

“Seeing the massive love sent in my own way was just amazing. Each comment was full of love and support. I felt so happy to have made others laugh. It completely recharged my soul and made me get out of my funk, “she said. “It was a wonderful experience, to connect with so many people at a time when I feel so isolated and alone.”

Demi Mutch, who lives in Toowoomba, Australia, echoed these feelings. She has been isolated for about three weeks and initially filmed a video of her disguised as Voldemort for her small group of friends. It was just a way to bring joy, she said.

She had heard of the Facebook news page and decided to post it there too, after a suggestion from a friend. She called Askew a “genius” for making the page.

“This is a place where you can go and forget all this virus stuff, that’s all that plays on our news right now,” she told CNN. “So being able to go and watch creative clips and fun photos of people taking out their garbage is the best thing of my time to have a fast scroll.”

If she, or anyone else, could just bring a smile to someone’s face in this “not so normal” life, Mutch continued, it’s a victory in her books.