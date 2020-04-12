Patriots could target Adam Vinatieri Chase’s nephew

Chase Vinatieri was in the stands when his uncle Adam launched the Patriots at the Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII championships, initiating a series of successes unprecedented in two decades.

Now he could join the same team. As Chase Vinatieri prepares for an NFL shot, the Patriots need a kicker.

“There are songs that I remember a little – being at [team] hotel, conversing with him before and after the games. I remember how much of a celebration it was for him and our family, ”said the 23-year-old kicker from South Dakota State. tell ESPN. “Now I go back and revisit the YouTube videos of his kicks.

“Just recently, they were on TV, while my family sat down and hung out, we saw these Super Bowls again. It’s different now, being older, where I can understand what happened and how important they were. “

Chase is the son of Chad Vinatieri, Adam’s older brother. He is considered a quality kick, ranked fifth in the draft by Todd McShay of ESPN, behind the likes of Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia, Tyler Bass of South Georgia and JJ Molson of UCLA. Chase ranks third in the history of the State of South Dakota in terms of goals scored (47) and points scored (374).

Like most future projects, Vinatieri’s professional day was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was able to spend time working with Mike McCabe of One On One Kicking. The Patriots know McCabe well. He worked with Ryan Allen, who played for them from 2013 to 2018.

“Looking at the draft in recent years, maybe one, two or three kickers are drafted, and realistically, it is more likely that I will be an undrafted free agent,” said Chase. “I really agree if that’s what it is. I’m just looking for a team to give me an opportunity.”

The Patriots are looking for a new kicker after cutting Stephen Gostkowski last month. Maybe Vinatieri could follow in the footsteps of his uncle.