Patrick Beverley retires after defeat in ‘NBA 2K’ tournament

Finally, Patrick Beverley was nowhere to be seen on Saturday.

After being swept into the best of three in the NBA 2K players’ semi-final, the Clippers keep removed his helmet and went out of sight from the camera mounted in his house. This left his opponent, DeAndre Ayton of the Phoenix Sun, unsure of where his once talkative opponent had left.

“He left?” Ayton said on ESPN. “Oh. Good game, Pat. I like you.”

A month to the day since the NBA suspended its season, leaving it unsure whether the Clippers will have a chance to compete for the first appearance of the NBA Finals in 50 years of their drought’s franchise history championship team continued on Saturday, at least virtually.

Before Beverley even lost to Ayton in the semifinals by six and seven points, the sun went down on a possible all-Clippers e-sports championship when Phoenix Devin Booker swept the Clippers center of Montrezl Harrell in the other semi-final. Harrell started with a 14 point loss while playing with the Houston Rockets against Booker’s Clippers, and then by three using the Milwaukee Bucks against Booker’s Toronto Raptors.

Devin Booker against Montrezl Harrell in the semifinals of the NBA 2K Players Tournament.

Booker then knocked down Ayton, his Suns teammate, to win the tournament’s first championship and win a $ 100,000 donation to the charity of his choice for coronavirus relief efforts. Booker never lost on his way to the title, winning all but one by at least 10 points.

Ayton reserved Milwaukee and the Lakers, two of the top NBA 2K teams, for the championship round but lost 10 points to the Booker’s Rockets in their first game with Los Angeles.

Trying to tie the series with the Bucks, he still lost by 12 to the Booker’s Denver Nuggets.

Booker’s grip on the closing game was such that his most suspicious moment came when he accidentally interrupted the action and almost left the game at the end of the third quarter.

With sports interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic, the video game tournament was the first alternative competition offered by the NBA and its partners, 2K and ESPN, to help fill the void in live programming. The last Saturday rounds were broadcast for six hours on ESPN. Due to its quarantine periods, the tournament ended with a post-title webcam interview from Booker’s backyard. He answered questions while petting his dog.

Devin Booker against Deandre Ayton in the match for the NBA 2K Players Tournament.

“I said from the start that it would be me and DeAndre in the championship,” said Booker, adding that he apologized to Harrell for ruining the potential championship confrontation between Clippers’ teammates.

Some odds installed 14th-seeded Beverley as the favorite after the first round, and at least unofficially, he had already locked the title as his most entertaining player due to his comments in the game, which ranged from explosions to littering celebration. It seems that Ayton’s insistence on referring to virtual suns by their real nickname “Valley Boys” is particularly confusing.

But there was not much to say after his final defeat.

“No, we can’t go out like this,” said Beverley.

“I had to show you what’s going on with the Suns right now,” said Ayton.