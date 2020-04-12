Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Sorry For Coronavirus Comments

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy publicly apologized for his assertion last week on a teleconference that he expected his players and coaching staff to return in their facilities on May 1 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been informed that comments from my press conference have offended some of them,” said Gundy in a prepared statement. “I never intended to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and always will be student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university. “

There was a public backlash after Gundy said on April 8 that he was confident tests would be available for players and staff to start training again early next month.

Gundy’s statements at Wednesday’s press conference were quickly disputed a few hours later by the university and by sports director Mike Holder, who said, “May 1 seems a bit ambitious.”

“We will respect the advice of public health experts who make informed decisions in the best interests of the citizens of our nation and our state based on solid scientific data,” said the university statement. “We will also respect federal and state mandates and the Big 12 directives. We will not compromise the health and well-being of our university community. This virus is deadly and we will do our part in the state of Oklahoma to help stop the spread. “

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended against gatherings of 50 or more people until May 11 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which killed more than 20,000 people in the United States on Saturday. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt banned gatherings of more than 10 people until April 30 and urged those under 65 to stay at home.

Gundy congratulated first responders, nurses and doctors across the state for their response to the pandemic, but he was also outspoken in what he called negative coverage of COVID-19 by mainstream media.

“I am not taking the risk of people getting sick,” said Gundy during his teleconference on Wednesday. “You have the virus, stay healthy, try to do what we can to help people who are sick. And we are losing lives, which is just terrible.

“The second part is that we still have to plan and keep moving through life and helping these people.”

Gundy said he expects, if his May 1 plan is implemented, that anyone who tests positive for coronavirus will self-quarantine and receive medical treatment. Gundy compared this protocol to a player or staff member who contracted flu during the regular season. Elderly people who work in the football building and who may be susceptible to the virus would not be allowed to return until they are declared healthy.

The NCAA has canceled all spring sports and has made no decision on when players can return to their schools to begin training for the next football season.