Obama wishes nation a “blessed and happy Easter” amidst coronavirus pandemic

“Although our celebrations may seem different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope – a reminder of rebirth and renewal – and a belief in a better day to come. family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and happy Easter, “the former president wrote on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, US officials have recommended social isolation and urged Americans not to attend services for more than 10 people – leaving the churches empty and congregations to celebrate online.

On Twitter President Donald Trump also wished the Americans a happy Easter, noting the social distancing guidelines his administration has put in place to limit face-to-face gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

“This Easter will be very different from the others because in many cases we will only be physically separated from our churches. We will not be sitting there side by side, which we would like to be and will be again soon,” Trump said. stated in a video message.