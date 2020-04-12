Obama wishes nation a “blessed and happy Easter” amidst coronavirus pandemic

“Although our celebrations may seem different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope – a reminder of rebirth and renewal – and a belief in a better day to come. family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and happy Easter, “the former president wrote on Twitter.
“This Easter will be very different from the others because in many cases we will only be physically separated from our churches. We will not be sitting there side by side, which we would like to be and will be again soon,” Trump said. stated in a video message.
“But we win the battle. We win the war,” said the president. “We will be back together in the churches next to each other.”
Trump, who is in Washington, DC, remotely watches Easter service from a mega-church in Dallas.
“Celebrate, reunite family like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for,” added Trump.
