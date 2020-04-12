Obama wishes nation a “blessed and happy Easter” amidst coronavirus pandemic

by April 12, 2020 Top News
Obama denounces overturning of vehicle emissions standards in rare Trump reprimand

“Although our celebrations may seem different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope – a reminder of rebirth and renewal – and a belief in a better day to come. family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and happy Easter, “the former president wrote on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, US officials have recommended social isolation and urged Americans not to attend services for more than 10 people – leaving the churches empty and congregations to celebrate online.
On TwitterPresident Donald Trump also wished the Americans a happy Easter, noting the social distancing guidelines his administration has put in place to limit face-to-face gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

“This Easter will be very different from the others because in many cases we will only be physically separated from our churches. We will not be sitting there side by side, which we would like to be and will be again soon,” Trump said. stated in a video message.

“But we win the battle. We win the war,” said the president. “We will be back together in the churches next to each other.”

Some states have exempt religious services as an essential activity, allowing religious services in person to continue as long as they practice social distancing.

Trump, who is in Washington, DC, remotely watches Easter service from a mega-church in Dallas.

“Celebrate, reunite family like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for,” added Trump.


Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/yvunV25e54A/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Trump tweets Easter wishes as Americans stay under coronavirus control

Trump tweets Easter wishes as Americans stay under coronavirus control

April 13, 2020
`` I will do what is best for New Mexico, '' said governor when asked about state reopening.

“ I will do what is best for New Mexico, ” said governor when asked about state reopening.

April 12, 2020
Navajo Nation under weekend curfew to help fight spread of coronavirus

Navajo Nation under weekend curfew to help fight spread of coronavirus

April 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *