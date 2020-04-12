Obama promotes postal voting after Wisconsin primary “debacle”

Former President Barack Obama strongly denounced the statewide Wisconsin elections that took place this week despite concerns over the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Obama said the pandemic should lead Americans to adopt postal voting options.

“No one should be forced to choose between the right to vote and the right to stay healthy like the Wisconsin debacle this week,” he said in a statement. Friday Twitter thread. “Everyone should have the right to vote safely, and we have the power to make it happen.” This should not be a partisan issue.

“Let us not use the tragedy of a pandemic to compromise our democracy. Check the facts of the email vote, ”he added.

Although the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers did his best to arrest him, Republicans in the state’s legislature refused any delay or a statewide postal vote.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers go to work every day, occupying essential positions in our society. There is no doubt that an election is just as important as getting takeout, “said Speaker, Robin Vos, and Senate Majority Officer Scott Fitzgerald at the time.

Wisconsin residents voted in the Democratic presidential primary and a key seat in the state’s Supreme Court.

Despite long lines at the polls, turnout dropped 16% from the same period in 2016 according to unofficial figures released by Madison, Wisc. clerk’s office.