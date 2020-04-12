NFL star Timothy Brown and actor of “M * A * S * H” dies at 82

Timothy Brown, a former NFL star and actor in the comedy / drama “M * A * S * H”, died last Saturday April 4 in southern California. He was 82 years old.

Brown had played NFL football with the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Colts. And he became an NFL champion and an Eagles Hall of Fame.

His death was announced by the Philadelphia Eagles this week. “The Eagles are saddened to learn of the death of former ball carrier Timmy Brown,” they tweeted.

The President and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie, congratulated Brown on his diverse career.

“Timmy Brown was a great eagle of all time and one of the most dynamic all-rounders of his time,” he said. “He has overcome many obstacles in his life to be successful both as an athlete and as an artist.” Timothy Brown’s life Brown was born in Knightstown, Indiana, and raised in an orphanage. After his retirement from football, he started playing and starred in the popular film and later in the television series “M * A * S * H”, playing Captain Oliver Harmon Jones on the small screen. He has appeared in more than 20 movies and TV shows during his acting career, according to writer Ray Didinger on the Philadelphia Eagles website. “Timmy Brown’s legendary career has been defined by his versatility and his work ethic,” tweeted the Philadelphia Eagles. But Brown was more than just an NFL star and actor. According to Didinger, Brown spent his last years working with youth as a probation officer in Los Angeles. He worked for more than 15 years at Camp Kilpatrick, a juvenile detention center. Brown said his own orphan education helped him get closer to the teens who came to the center, Didinger added. “I knew what these kids needed and they respected me,” said Brown, according to Didinger. “I did not treat them like criminals like the others. They knew I came from the same places where they came from. ” Played with the adults Didinger added that Brown said his greatest memory of playing in the NFL was the opportunity to play with great players and earn their respect. “To have Sonny Jurgensen say, ‘You can play with my team anytime,'” said Brown. “To have Chuck Bednarik say, ‘You’re a helluva soccer player,’ I’m going to take him to my grave.” Jim Irsay, owner of the Colts, also tweeted about the death of Timothy Brown. “Rest in peace, Timmy Brown – a Hoosier native, elusive halfback / return and three-time Pro Bowl player. Brown ended his NFL career with 1968 NFL champion Baltimore Colts before moving on to Hollywood, “he said. Timothy Brown took a trip with his son to Philadelphia in 2015 when he was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. He was living with his son Sean in southern California at the time of his death, according to Didinger.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/3vwYcM7iJy8/index.html