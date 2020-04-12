NFL Draft 2020 Business Idea Senses Patriots Julians Edelman

If hair loss jokes are any indication, Julian Edelman is not a fan of anyone who says the Patriots should trade it up.

A week after FS1’s Nick Wright suggested on his show, “First Things First”, that the Patriots could use “Julian bleeping Edelman” in a swap for Lions’ No. 3 pick, the wide receiver cheered with a simple withdrawal.

“Beautiful bro bro,” Edelman tweeted to Wright early Saturday morning.

Wright’s extravagant trade scenario meant that the Patriots traded to land Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who would replace Edelman’s good friend Tom Brady.

“Yes [Lions general manager] Bob Quinn and [coach] Matt Patricia is offering Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a third round pick and Julian rare Edelman, I’m out, “said Wright. “I don’t know if I can see this sport again because I can’t bear the idea.”

It was not the first time this off-season that Edelman had been linked to a baseless business idea. After Brady agreed to sign a fully guaranteed $ 50 million contract with the Buccaneers, Edelman “liked” a tweet from Deion Sanders who wondered if his favorite target could accompany him.

“If @TomBrady goes to @Buccaneers, can @ Edelman11 go?” writes the Hall of Famer and the CBS / NFL network analyst. “It’s like Jordan without @ScottiePippen, peanut butter without jelly and iced tea without sugar. # Truth”

Edelman, who turns 34 next month, ended the 2019 season with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards.