New York museum leaders take pay cuts amid coronavirus crisis

The directors of New York museums and cultural organizations are restructuring their multi-million dollar salaries in anticipation of huge budget deficits caused by the coronavirus blockage.

Metropolitan Opera chief executive Peter Gelb announced last month that he would give up his salary and cancel all opera performances until September. It also laid off or laid off approximately 700 employees, including musicians, singers and machinists. The Met Opera, the country’s largest performing arts organization, faces a deficit of $ 8 to $ 12 million.

“We are cutting spending in every way possible over the next few months, including my own decision to take no wages,” said Gelb in his March 24 letter to subscribers, asking for donations. Gelb made $ 2,169,487 in total compensation in fiscal 2017, according to the latest federal tax returns.

Last week, Richard Armstrong, director of the Guggenheim, announced a restructuring of all salaries over $ 80,000 “on a graduated basis, the percentages being higher at higher salary levels,” according to an email. obtained by Hyperallergic, an arts news site. The email was sent to staff announcing that 92 employees would be on leave while the organization faces a shortfall of $ 10 million. Armstrong’s compensation was $ 1,255,591, according to tax returns, and risks a reduction of 25% – or $ 313,897.

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where leaders predict a loss of $ 100 million due to the coronavirus shutdown, high-level talks were held last month to discuss the “restructuring” of executive salaries and delve into the legendary institution’s $ 3.6 billion endowment to help staff, according to a memo seen by The Post.

Met director Max Hollein, who was appointed in August 2018, has received total compensation of $ 764,093 for five months of work, according to the Met’s latest tax returns.

The Met announced last month that it would pay its 2,200 employees until May 2.

The Whitney Museum of American Art recently laid off 76 employees, and the organization’s director announced plans to cut wages immediately to help fill the projected $ 7 million shortfall. Whitney director Adam Weinberg received $ 1,083,525 in his compensation program, Whitney’s most recent income tax return.