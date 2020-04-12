New York hospitals receive only a fraction of federal coronavirus funding

New study has found that New York, hard hit, is getting the first tranche of federal coronavirus relief funds, as feared by local lawmakers.

Payments to state medical facilities that have suffered the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic will amount to less than $ 12,000 per patient when the first $ 30 billion in aid is distributed, at Kaiser Health News review revealed on Friday.

But states where the disease remains rare will get much more: over $ 300,000 per reported COVID-19 case in Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska, and $ 470,563 per patient in West Virginia.

“New York hospitals are more severely affected by the coronavirus than anywhere in the country and should have priority,” representative Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau) told The Post this week. “We are the epicenter of the pandemic.”

New Jersey suppliers will receive just over $ 18,000 for each of its coronavirus cases, while Connecticut’s share will be close to $ 39,000.

Money comes from $ 150 billion in emergency grants set aside by Congress in its $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to help medical providers buy protective equipment such as masks and dresses.

But the federal Department of Health and Human Services uses a single formula to distribute the first $ 30 billion of the program, donating money based on 2018 payments from Medicare providers – not the number of cases. of coronavirus.

The funding formula “allowed us to make initial payments to suppliers as quickly as possible,” said an HHS spokesperson.

The next batch of payments “will focus on providers in areas particularly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic,” the agency said.