Navajo Nation under weekend curfew to help fight spread of coronavirus

“You may be young and healthy, but this virus can infect anyone,” said Nose. “This should not be taken lightly.”

A public health order prohibiting members of the Navajo Nation from leaving their homes, except in emergencies or to go to work as essential employees, came into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday.

Weekend order is added to the curfew which already obliges members to stay at home from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. every day.

Those who must go to work must have official ID or a letter on company letterhead with the contact information of the employer for verification in order to travel, said a public health order issued by the Navajo nation.

Law enforcement officials will issue citations and fines – $ 1,000 and / or 30 days in prison – to anyone who violates the home order or curfew, even if they are not members of the nation, navajo police chief phillip B. francisco said earlier this month according to a press release.

No visitors

Tourists and visitors were banned to enter the territory of the Navajo Nation unless they deliver the necessary supplies.

On April 3, Nez and Lizer signed a law extending travel restrictions issued in a public health order March 20 preventing people who are not members from coming to earth.

“Don’t offend tourists and visitors, we do it for the health and protection of everyone,” Lizer said in a statement.

“To be very clear, the restrictions do not apply to truck drivers and essential companies that deliver essential products to the Navajo Nation,” said Lizer.

A need for supplies

The Navajo Nation has received essential deliveries from the Arizona National Guard to care for those already infected and to continue testing its population.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a tweet that he was in touch with the tribe about their needs.

“Our tribal communities remain in the lead: I have been in touch with President Navajo Nez and Vice President Lizer about the need for supplies, personnel and fans,” Ducey said in a tweet. “Arizona is committed to helping ALL of our tribes in their fight.”

Nez and Lizer said in a press release on Saturday that a coronavirus test that can deliver results in less than 15 minutes will soon be available at Indian Navajo area health facilities and health centers. tribal health.

The tests currently take two to four days to be processed, said Nez and Lizer in the press release.

“Faster test results will likely result in an even higher number of positive cases, but it will help identify those who have the virus and start reducing cases much faster,” said Nez. “We have to do better.”

Other tribes face pandemic

The Navajo Nation is not the only tribe in the United States to fight coronavirus.

All commercial operations of the tribe were suspended until May 1, including the 10 gaming and hospitality destinations, cultural museums and retail operations.

“We are working closely with local, state and federal authorities, alongside tribal health experts and business leaders, to make the best decisions possible in these uncertain times,” said the chief chief of the Cherokee Nation. , Chuck Hoskin Jr. in A press release . “Our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of our employees, and to date, no employee has had to take sick leave or vacation time during this closure.”

The country declared a state of emergency on March 16 and suspended operations at all tribal-owned casinos, hotels and museums.

the Choctaw Nation reported death from coronavirus and identified two positive cases among its members. Kristina Humensky, a spokeswoman for the tribe, told CNN on Friday over the phone that 114 people have been tested negative and another 30 are pending.

Although no curfew or home stay order is in place, all hotels and casinos were closed indefinitely on March 16.

The tribe continues to work with their supply chains to ensure the flow of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and their pharmacy has started to manufacture their own hand sanitizer to try to keep up with demand, said Humensky.