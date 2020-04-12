Navajo Nation under weekend curfew to help fight spread of coronavirus

“You may be young and healthy, but this virus can infect anyone,” said Nose. “This should not be taken lightly.”
A public health order prohibiting members of the Navajo Nation from leaving their homes, except in emergencies or to go to work as essential employees, came into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday.
Weekend order is added to the curfew which already obliges members to stay at home from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. every day.
Those who must go to work must have official ID or a letter on company letterhead with the contact information of the employer for verification in order to travel, said a public health order issued by the Navajo nation.
No visitors
“Don’t offend tourists and visitors, we do it for the health and protection of everyone,” Lizer said in a statement.
“To be very clear, the restrictions do not apply to truck drivers and essential companies that deliver essential products to the Navajo Nation,” said Lizer.
A need for supplies
The Navajo Nation has received essential deliveries from the Arizona National Guard to care for those already infected and to continue testing its population.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a tweet that he was in touch with the tribe about their needs.
“Our tribal communities remain in the lead: I have been in touch with President Navajo Nez and Vice President Lizer about the need for supplies, personnel and fans,” Ducey said in a tweet. “Arizona is committed to helping ALL of our tribes in their fight.”
Nez and Lizer said in a press release on Saturday that a coronavirus test that can deliver results in less than 15 minutes will soon be available at Indian Navajo area health facilities and health centers. tribal health.
The tests currently take two to four days to be processed, said Nez and Lizer in the press release.
“Faster test results will likely result in an even higher number of positive cases, but it will help identify those who have the virus and start reducing cases much faster,” said Nez. “We have to do better.”
Other tribes face pandemic
The Navajo Nation is not the only tribe in the United States to fight coronavirus.
All commercial operations of the tribe were suspended until May 1, including the 10 gaming and hospitality destinations, cultural museums and retail operations.
The country declared a state of emergency on March 16 and suspended operations at all tribal-owned casinos, hotels and museums.
Although no curfew or home stay order is in place, all hotels and casinos were closed indefinitely on March 16.
The tribe continues to work with their supply chains to ensure the flow of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and their pharmacy has started to manufacture their own hand sanitizer to try to keep up with demand, said Humensky.
CNN Dan Shepherd contributed to this report.
