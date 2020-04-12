Motorsport legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

His wife, Susie Moss, told PA that “he died peacefully at his London home after a long illness”.

“It was one lap too many,” she said. “He just closed his eyes.”

Moss was an active race driver between 1948 and 1962, participating in numerous classifications and winning 212 of the 529 races in which he participated.

He has also been runner-up to the F1 Championship four times during his career.

Moss has won 16 Grands Prix during his career, including “iconic” victories in Monaco and Germany in 1961, according to F1. “Moss competed in 66 Grands Prix from 1951 to 1961, driving Vanwall, Maserati and Mercedes, where he formed a content and ruthlessly effective partnership with main driver Juan Manuel Fangio,” F1 said in a statement. “Everyone in F1 sends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Lady Susie and Sir Stirling.” Mercedes, one of Moss’ former teams, said in a tweet on Sunday: “Today the sports world has lost not only a true icon and legend, but a gentleman. The Mercedes Motorsport Team and family have lost a dear friend. We will miss you, Sir Stirling. “ READ: Legend Stirling Moss hospitalized in Singapore Moss’ career officially ended after a terrible accident on the Goodwood circuit in the south of England on Easter Monday 1962, when he had to be cut from his car and suffered fatal injuries. It was a month before he was fully aware and he reluctantly called up time on the full-time competition at the age of 32. Undaunted, Moss continued to participate in a multitude of automotive events and festivals until his 81st birthday. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for his motorsport services. Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos Moss retired from public life in January 2018 due to health concerns.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/C93BVhZ95V8/index.html