Mother Nature shows her fury

Mother Nature is do not happy.

As humans around the world fight coronavirus, the Earth is devastated by volcanic eruptions, locust plagues and storms.

Early Saturday, Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia – the last major mountain eruption in December 2018 sparked a deadly tsunami – spat out a 500-foot column of ash and caused lava to flow for hours.

The precursor to the volcano, the Krakatoa volcano, erupted in 1883, killing more than 36,000 people in one of the most devastating natural disasters in history and causing a period of global cooling, according to the Jakarta Post.

On the other side of the world, in Iceland, volcanic activity has intensified in a relatively calm region for 800 years, according to the Guardian.

Scientists warn that all the rumblings could disrupt the centuries to come.

“It seems that after being relatively inactive for several centuries, this region is waking up”, Dave McGarvie, a volcanologist at the University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom, told the newspaper.

In Africa, an epidemic of locusts is overwhelming several countries – Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Congo – because the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the delivery of pesticides that can kill crop-eating insects.

In the United States, storms have taken their toll. A severe snowstorm cut power to hundreds of thousands of Maine households on Friday morning, and a tornado ravaged Arkansas a week ago. This year, four major hurricanes are expected to devastate the Atlantic and the Caribbean.

As if that were not enough, a new case of Ebola virus has surfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which believed it had eradicated the deadly disease after a two-year battle.

“Unfortunately, this means that the DRC government will not be able to declare the end of the Ebola epidemic on Monday, as hoped,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the leader of the World Organization health, tell UPI.