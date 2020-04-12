Moscow Fashion Week has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic

As ordinary people in Moscow lean – social distress threatened by prison and desperately trying to stay healthy – elite fashionistas continue to live normally.

Mercedes Benz fashion week took place last week despite a coronavirus ravaging Moscow.

The presentations were virtual and posted on TikTok, but the designers still had to assemble models, as well as hair, makeup and production teams to show off their work. Fashion Week Russia sent out bragging emails, “Over half a million unique users watched online broadcasts from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia and TikTok conferences on the first day of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia. “

One of the first designers was Valeria SAAD, whose collection was, according to a press release, “focused on the catastrophic impact of modern industries on the environment. This collection was a self-accepted ecological manifesto for the modern era. … A video presentation featured models, androgynous and serious, against a montage of huge waste management facilities and empty streets in New York – a spectacle far too familiar these days. “

The shows continued throughout the past week.

Recent figures show 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID in Russia, with the epicenter in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin turned to his own Rasputin-type figure for help.

“Orthodox elder Iliy Nozdrin, … an 88-year-old church mystic near Putin, celebrated a blessing in an executive plane over Moscow and St. Petersburg to” protect Russia “,” according to the Daily Mail.

The last Czar of Russia, Nicholas II, and his wife were notoriously close to the mystic Rasputin before he (and they) were killed.