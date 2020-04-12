More lucky winners named in the Nano Hearing Aids contest

Readers: As I mentioned a few weeks ago, the Nano hearing aids – nanohearingaids.com – distributed 24 pairs of hearing aids through this column.

The company is in the process of contacting the people it has chosen for this gift based on their needs and their inability to pay for the hearing aids themselves. Here are the seventh and eighth lucky winners:

Winner 7

Nano: I don’t know if it’s true or not.

But for my husband and our family, it would be a lifeline! We have been married for over 20 years and he has been deputy to the sheriff for 16 of those years. I finally did a hearing test around Christmas last year, and he has significant hearing loss.

I cannot find the $ 5,500 for hearing aids, nor can I afford a loan. It breaks my heart that I can’t help him hear better after all he does for me, my son, our families and complete strangers, too.

Hearing aids are in no way covered or updated by their health insurance. I just want him to be able to hear, especially at work, to be safe at work which probably caused the hearing loss.

Please keep this in mind for the gift of the hearing aid.

Thank you. R.D.

Winner 8

Nano: I recently encountered an article in the digital edition of the New York Post about this gift. I know it’s a long plan, but I thought I would try anyway.

I am a 45 year old U.S. Navy veteran with mild hearing loss and tinnitus. After working in engine / jet engine rooms aboard two Navy ships, my hearing is not what it used to be.

I have heard a number of good things about your business and I would love to be a loyal owner of your hearing aids. I hope you will consider me for a pair of your excellent product.

Thanks for your consideration. E.H.