Mika Zibanejad became a superstar player for the Rangers

Part 21 of a series analyzing the Rangers.

It was October 13, 2016, the Rangers were at the Garden for the opening of the season against the Islanders, and Mika Zibanejad was debuting as a Blueshirt.

He was obtained that summer from Ottawa in exchange for Derick Brassard, the center that had played such an important role in the Rangers’ teams that had pushed him as far as possible, but had started to unravel. Big Game Brass is gone and Zibanejad, almost six years younger, taller and faster, has come in his place.

Zibanejad, who had been considered an underperformer for four seasons with the Senators after his sixth overall selection in 2011, was the first piece of what was then known as re-tooling on the fly. Or maybe the expression retool was used the following season to explain the deal in which Derek Stepan was fired for the future. I do not remember. All I know is that nobody in 2016 was talking about reconstruction.

So it was New York-New York that fall night in 2016. The Rangers sent the Kevin Hayes line to start, with J.T. Miller and Rick Nash on the wings. Stepan came next, staking out between Jimmy Vesey and Mats Zuccarello.

And then 1:32 after what became a 5-3 win, there was Zibanejad – with Chris Kreider on his left and Pavel Buchnevich (making his NHL debut) on his right.

A line is born.

It took a little longer to recognize that a star was also born that night.

It wasn’t overnight and nobody should pretend it was. It was – what is that word, again? – oh, that’s right, a process that included false starts, injuries and setbacks. But the trajectory has undeniably pointed to the sky. From 14 goals and 37 points in 56 games in his first season as a Ranger, to 27 goals and 47 points the next, to 30 goals and 74 points the following year,… well…

In this explosion of noise, skill and production in which Zibanejad recorded 41 goals and 75 points in 57 games before the music stopped and the pandemic put this season on hold and put an end to the questions of whether the Rangers had a legitimate frontline center elite capable of tangling night and night with the big boys of the league.

(The music, of course, not only did not stop literally, but multifaceted and multi-talented Zibanejad released his latest single, “By My Side” a few days ago. Curiously, he doesn’t seem to be an ode to Kreider and Buchnevich.)

If there is a recency bias in this world, then Zibanejad has entered this forced hiatus as the best hockey player in the world. You may not remember, but in the end, No. 93 scored goals when he didn’t even try to shoot. He had scored 11 goals in the last six games, scoring at least one overall. He had scored 17 goals in the last 13 games, scoring at least one in 12. He had 23 goals in 22 games after the break and the all-time break. With 12 games left, he was aiming for 50.

Zibanejad was both the NHL’s top scorer and point producer as of January 31. He scored 23 goals, Leon Draisaitl was next with 16, followed by Kevin Fiala and Sebastian Aho with 14. Zibanejad scored 36 points, Draisaitl was next with 33, followed by Nikita Kucherov, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Artemi Panarin with 27.

It’s not just the goals or the points – it’s never with a great player – but these traditional stats are never missing the point either. You can tell me everything about xGF as a tool for predicting the future, and I will conceptually accept that even if I am skeptical about how it is measured, but when you play in the present, someone has need to mark or configure GoM goals.

Zibanejad’s 15 power play goals were third in the NHL behind David Pastrnak (20) and Draisaitl (16), and he reached that number while moving to various advantage positions after essentially giving up his previous off-wing, once placed in the left circle at Panarin. It was like leaving the corner office and getting promoted.

He had a power play, he was on the penalty spot and got 21:38 ice time by, the most centers for the Rangers since at least 1997-1998, when the NHL started recording the statistics. The last New York, N.Y., rotates to reach an average of at least 8:00 p.m. Wayne Gretzky, with 9:25 p.m. in 1997-98.

Seven centers have produced eight 40-goal seasons throughout the franchise’s history, Jean Ratelle being the only one to do so twice, 46 in 1971-72, and 41 a year later. Mark Messier was the most recent, recording 47 goals in 1995-96.

Beyond that, only four other Blueshirts centers had already repeated two consecutive goal seasons, as did Zibanejad. They are, Phil Esposito, who did it four consecutive seasons starting with 1976-77; Ratelle, who did it three consecutive seasons starting with 1967-68 and then consecutively as mentioned above; Mark Messier in 1995-96 and 1996-97; and Walt Poddubny, who did so in 1986-1987 and 1987-1988.

It’s history. The same was true of March 5 against the Capitals. Five goals. Five. Goals. While the last game from 1969-1970 was the most memorable and greatest regular season game in Ranger history, Zibanejad produced arguably the most memorable and greatest individual performance of the regular season on March 5. of franchise history.

Five. Goals.

It came as the first piece of retooling, made this eclectic and caring Swede. Four years later, it became the centerpiece of the rise in the playoffs. Four years later, he became the NHL’s elite.