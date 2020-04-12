Mickelson wins, Norman chokes and the famous coup by Gene Sarazon

With the Masters 2020, which was to be played this week at Augusta National, postponed to November, The Post relives this week some of the most memorable moments coinciding with each round of the Masters. Here are some memorable moments from the Sunday Masters:

The “shot heard” around the world “”

The passing of time may leave a little of this special memory of the Masters, but the double-eagle of Gene Sarazen on Sunday fourth round in 1935, the second year of the event, remains perhaps the largest single shot ever touched of the tournament.

It was said that Sarazen’s shot had put the masters on the map. In fact, the tournament was not even called the “Masters” yet. It was called the “Augusta National Invitational Tournament”. “

Standing above his second shot on hole 15 of 485 yards, Sarazen dragged Craig Wood three times. With 235 yards to the hole, Sarazen hit his 4-wood on the water, on the green and in the hole.

Sarazen, who tied the last three holes to tie Wood and force a 36-hole playoff on Monday that he won, has always said that he has never seen the ball come in.

“I couldn’t see that far,” said Sarazen. “All I could see was the people who were jumping. It was a stroke of luck. I was playing for the job, you know. I was not used to touching a wood four so far, but I had to be swollen. When you hit a shot like that, you’re in luck. It is not something you expect. There is a lot of luck in golf. “

Bobby Jones, the founder of the Masters, wrote once on the plan years later for a guide for Masters viewers and writes, “Others have dug long approaches, but never when it meant that much.” It is the stroke of golf that would have been heard all over the world. The encouragement that went up could well have been. “

A written account reported that there were only 22 people at the 15th green to witness the shot, but Sarazen often joked that 22,000 people claimed to be there to see it.

Oh, Greg. Not yet.

No player in the history of the Masters has a more cursed history with Augusta National than Greg Norman, who is close to winning more often than anyone without winning a green jacket.

There was the Larry Mize playoff playoff game in 1987 that sentenced Norman. There was Jack Nicklaus, 46, who piloted him in the final phase in 1986. None, however, was more difficult for him to digest than in 1996, when he lost a six-stroke lead in the final and lost to Nick Faldo.

Norman, hitting balls in the water on numbers 12 and 16, shot 40 on the back nine this Sunday and finished with a 78 to 67 that Faldo shot to win his third green jacket.

“Of all the people I let slip, this is the one,” said Norman afterwards. “Call it what you want to call it.” I let him go. “

When it was over and they left the 18th green, Faldo put his arm around Norman’s shoulder and tried to console him.

“I am sincerely and sincerely sorry for Greg for what he is going through right now,” said Faldo. “I hope I remember shooting a 67 on the last day and breaking in, but obviously we will remember what happened to Greg.”

Lefty is finally right

Phil Mickelson was notoriously 0-in-42 in the major championships (although he won 22 PGA tournaments) upon his arrival at the 2004 Masters and had long been tired of people calling him “the best player to ever win a major ” “

It all ended with a scorching return from Sunday to overtake Ernie Els and win the first of three green jackets. The charge of nine against Mickelson was one for ages – with five birdies in the last seven holes for a 31, the lowest nine by a winner since Jack Nicklaus’ 30 in 1986.

“Oh my god,” Mickelson shouted to his youngest son, Jim “Bones” Mackay, when his winning putt fell on the 18th.

“I think having been so close in the last 10 years, having putts put on me in the last holes to lose by a shot, having good last laps, having bad last laps and failing, having such a difficult journey to win my first major makes it even more special, sweeter and just great, “said Mickelson. “I had a different feeling playing this week. When I was on the course, I did not feel the anxiety of this leak, nor how the tournament takes place or who does what. It was, “Let’s hit a few shots.” “”

And that’s what he did.