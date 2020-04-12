Mercedes F1 team to release new respiratory aids design

Continuous positive pressure devices (CPAP) will make it easier for patients with lung infections to breathe when an oxygen mask alone is no longer enough.

The device was developed by a team of engineers from Mercedes and University College London (UCL), as well as clinicians from UCL Hospital. After patient assessments at UCL Hospital and other hospitals in the London area, the device received regulatory approval last week.

An order for up to 10,000 devices has been placed by the British National Health Service (NHS). Mercedes’ plant in Brixworth, England – where F1 engines are designed and developed – has been reorganized to meet this demand and is expected to produce 1,000 units per day.

The new device was designed from a previous model in less than 100 hours and received regulatory approval last week, according to a UCL statement. The revised design consumes 70% less oxygen than the previous model.

“These lifesavers will provide vital support to the NHS in the coming weeks, helping to keep patients out of ventilators and reducing the demand for beds and intensive care staff”, said Professor David Lomas, Vice-Provost of UCL. “It is a phenomenal achievement that they arrive in hospitals just two weeks after the first prototype is built. It shows what can be done when universities, hospitals and industry work together for the national good.” CPAP devices help keep patients’ airways open and increase the amount of oxygen entering the lungs by pushing air and oxygen into the mouth and nose at a continuous rate. UK-based Formula 1 teams are also helping to produce thousands of fans desperately needed by the country’s National Health Service. There have been 55,242 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with at least 6,159 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. LILY: Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus Staff on F1 leave Mercedes offers rare good news in an otherwise chaotic F1 season that has not yet officially started. Formula 1 also announced that it has placed 50% of its staff on temporary leave and CEO Chase Carey will benefit from a major voluntary salary cut as part of measures to cut costs during the pandemic. Staff layoff will be in place for two months until the end of May and means that employees will receive 80% of their salary through a financial rescue program put in place by the British government. F1 managers and executives have all agreed to cut wages by 20%. Three teams – McLaren, Williams and Racing Point – have already placed sections of their staff on leave, each of the drivers of the respective teams also receiving a reduction in salary. LILY: Golf locks into major schedule in 2020 due to postponements and cancellations Season to start Tuesday’s Grand Prix du Canada, slated to take place on June 14, became the ninth race to be affected this season. Its postponement means that the first scheduled race not to be postponed or canceled is the Grand Prix de France on June 26. Races in Australia and Monaco have already been canceled and six more have been postponed to date – Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan. The rules of the sport stipulate that a minimum of eight races must be organized for a season to be defined as a world championship and the organizers work on a reduced calendar of 15 to 18 events.

This story has been updated to make it clear that respiratory aids will be made available free of charge to assist health systems worldwide, rather than being specifically delivered to NHS health workers.

