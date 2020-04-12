Mark Cuban on Trump’s economic bullish: “I wish he was right, but he is not.”

“Something good is going to happen. I really believe it. Something very good is going to happen. We have to come back, “Trump said at a press conference on Friday.

Nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks, already exceeding the total number of jobs lost in 18 months since the Great Recession of 2007-09.

“People are not just going to venture outside, they are not going to big gatherings, they are not going to feel confident from the start,” said Cuban investor and owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. . “There is going to be a lot of dread, and this worry will cause people not to spend money.”

The often provocative investor also voiced his opinion on the $ 2 trillion stimulus package adopted by Congress last month, calling on the Trump administration to impose strict “terms and conditions” for companies to receive bailout funds . By distinguishing the airlines, he called on the government to raise equity as part of a bailout.

“Look, they’re coming for money for a reason and it’s taxpayers’ money, so I’m not saying,” Don’t give them money “, but there must be terms and conditions that put really taxpayers first, “Said Cuban. “If we are going to give them a loan, that’s fine, but let’s ask for capital.”

The Cuban – a frequent subject of presidential speculation – did not rule out a race Sunday at the request of Wallace of Fox News.

“I’m not saying” no, “but it’s not something I’m actively considering,” said Cuban, adding, “I’m just going to keep the door open.”