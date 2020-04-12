Malcolm Jenkins of the New Orleans Saints says the black community “cannot wait for a government that has never given us priority”

In a 58-second video posted on Twitter on Saturday, the two-time Super Bowl champion also questioned the share of government-funded resources spent on African Americans. during the pandemic

“This pandemic is real, and the damage caused by the coronavirus is occurring mainly in our communities. Poor policy, institutional neglect and overexposure disproportionately place us at risk from this deadly virus,” Jenkins said in his position. “We are the essential worker. We are the most affected, but the resources are not invested in us. We cannot wait for a government that has never given us priority. We have to take care of ourselves.”

“So take care of yourself first, share your resources, protect the elderly and stay at home as much as possible,” said Jenkins. “Please stay safe. Stay healthy and survive. Because they know it or not, the world needs us and we need us.”

In Chicago, 72% of deaths from the virus have occurred in blacks, although they represent only 30% of the population, according to city authorities. In Louisiana, a similar story is told – blacks account for more than 70% of the state’s coronavirus deaths, although they represent only 32% of the population. The trend continues in Michigan, where blacks make up 14% of the state’s population but account for about 40% of deaths. Following the statistics, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a public health campaign for minority communities. General surgeon Jerome Adams also addressed the disparities on Friday. “We cannot solve these problems overnight, but I promise you that we will work in a quick and meaningful way,” he said. Jenkins is known as one of the most socially aware players in the NFL. It was a visible part of Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protest against systemic oppression to shed light on the issues facing minorities in the United States. In 2017, Jenkins and retired NFL receiver Anquan Boldin founded the Players Coalition, a group of some 40 NFL players focused on criminal justice reform, police relations and community and education and economic progress in African American communities. “I am fighting for Americans and disenfranchised citizens, who have been systematically oppressed for centuries,” he said in an interview with Lester Holt of NBC the following year. The safety veteran signed this offseason with the New Orleans Saints after six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

