Luke Kuechly’s explanation for retirement in the NFL has a big omission

Luke Kuechly stunned the NFL when he announced his retirement in January at the age of 28.

And after a while to let the decision sink, the former linebacker of the Panthers All-Pro seems to be at peace with his choice.

“At the end of the season, I really sat down and thought: I was fortunate to have the opportunity to play the game for eight years and the people around me were fantastic, everyone in the organization of the Carolina Panthers treated me well, they taught me a lot, I learned a lot … I could not dream of a better situation once the season ended “, Kuechly said to Mike Tirico Friday on the NBC Sports Network. “I just knew that, you know, I had given everything I had. To be honest with you, I was done by that time. It had nothing to do with changes in the coaches or anything like that, I just think I knew in my heart that I was giving her everything I had, and at this point it was time to go in a different direction. “

Kuechly had played all eight years of his NFL career under head coach Ron Rivera after being drafted from Boston College in 2012. The Panthers fired Rivera in December and hired Matt Rhule a week before Kuechly announced his decision.

Defensive Player of the Year AP 2013, seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro was a tackle and the defense face of the Panthers. But he also had a history of concussions that might have helped him decide to retire, although he did not mention them when he was announced.

“I love football, I love everything, I love the student aspect, I love the team aspect. … I’m going to miss the interaction, guys, you know, every day, “Kuechly told NBC. “I know when the season comes, I’m going to have this pit in my stomach knowing that, man, I wish I was still there, but I think you’re looking at it in the sense that you have a long life at live, what’s the best thing yet? You have to make tough decisions in your life, I think it’s one of the hardest ones I have had to make. I hope I can find a way to stay involved in football in one way or another. “

Kuechly should have many options for staying in football, including a position in broadcasting, a front office or a coaching staff.

“I think when the guys arrive on Fridays and Saturdays and you talk to the production crew, you talk to guys like (Jason) Witten and guys who played, like (Tony) Romo and Ronde (Barber) … these guys, you can tell that they played at a high level and that they still have the option of staying involved in the game, “said Kuechly.” I think this part is something that attracts me. “