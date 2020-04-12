Licensed flight attendants across Europe retrain to help hospitals suffering from coronavirus crisis

SAS Scandanavian Airlines helps cabin crew to use their existing emergency medical training to learn how to “take better care of patients to relieve heroes who work hard in healthcare”. The airline said a flight crew received training at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. Another crew in Norway is also preparing to help.

In the UK, some flight attendants from EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic have volunteered to help out at the new National Health Service (NHS) hospitals created specifically for patients with coronavirus.

Cabin crew members who sign up to help would play clinical support roles in NHS “Nightingale” field hospitals that are under construction in London, Birmingham and Manchester, EasyJet said in a statement.

Registered airline staff will be trained to learn how to change beds and how to make coronavirus patients comfortable. Many of them have already been trained in first aid, have other medical qualifications and have undergone security checks, which positions them well to provide the necessary support to the NHS, EasyJet said in a statement.