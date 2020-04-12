Licensed flight attendants across Europe retrain to help hospitals suffering from coronavirus crisis

SAS Scandanavian Airlines helps cabin crew to use their existing emergency medical training to learn how to “take better care of patients to relieve heroes who work hard in healthcare”. The airline said a flight crew received training at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. Another crew in Norway is also preparing to help.
In the UK, some flight attendants from EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic have volunteered to help out at the new National Health Service (NHS) hospitals created specifically for patients with coronavirus.
Cabin crew members who sign up to help would play clinical support roles in NHS “Nightingale” field hospitals that are under construction in London, Birmingham and Manchester, EasyJet said in a statement.
Registered airline staff will be trained to learn how to change beds and how to make coronavirus patients comfortable. Many of them have already been trained in first aid, have other medical qualifications and have undergone security checks, which positions them well to provide the necessary support to the NHS, EasyJet said in a statement.
Virgin Atlantic said its teams will also play a clinical support role and that staff and volunteers working at the new hospitals will be offered free accommodation and meals.
“We are very proud of our highly qualified employees at Virgin Atlantic and since the announcement of the government’s continued coronavirus program, we have been inundated with our employees who seek to help other organizations during this time of crisis “said Virgin Atlantic chief customer officer Corneel Koster in a statement.
EasyJet works with the NHS to allow its employees to volunteer to directly support clinical services in hospitals.
An EasyJet cabin crew member said that he worked for an NHS Trust before joining the airline industry and understands the pressure that NHS workers are currently facing. Ashley Brown says he jumped at the opportunity to volunteer because he is grateful to NHS workers for everything they do for coronavirus patients.
“The cabin crew is in a good position to assist because of the first aid training we receive for our work as well as the safety checks we undergo. So I’m sure many of my colleagues at EasyJet will be joined and I’m glad we are able to help, “said Brown.
Airlines around the world have had to deactivate their crews and other personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of its operations having been suspended since March 16 due to the minimum demand for air travel, SAS has temporarily laid off 90% of its total workforce.
