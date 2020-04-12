Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive coronavirus test

Dalglish, 69, was hospitalized last Wednesday for gallstones treatment and despite the absence of symptoms, he returned a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 after a routine test.

The news sparked a flood of goodwill messages from the entire sports community and on Sunday it was revealed that Dalglish was recovering at home.

In the Sunday Post, Dalglish paid tribute to the “absolutely brilliant” hospital staff who cared for him.

“People may think my name has given me the best care, but every NHS patient gets the best care,” he wrote.