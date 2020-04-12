Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive coronavirus test

by April 12, 2020 Top News
Dalglish, 69, was hospitalized last Wednesday for gallstones treatment and despite the absence of symptoms, he returned a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 after a routine test.

The news sparked a flood of goodwill messages from the entire sports community and on Sunday it was revealed that Dalglish was recovering at home.

In the Sunday Post, Dalglish paid tribute to the “absolutely brilliant” hospital staff who cared for him.

“People may think my name has given me the best care, but every NHS patient gets the best care,” he wrote.

“As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them luck as they work tirelessly to help the country weather this pandemic.”

Dalglish, who has a booth named after him at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, has won eight league titles from England and three European Cups with power as a player and manager.

His efforts to support supporters following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, when 96 Liverpool supporters died in the aftermath of a crush in an FA Cup semi-final, were also widely praised.

He also won the English Premier League title as manager with Blackburn Rovers in the 1994-95 season.

Daglish was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 for his football and charity services.

