Joe Biden Wins Alaska Democratic Primary

The State party sent over 71,000 ballots to registered Democrats in the state and also allowed voters to download one. Using choice voting, participants could select up to five choices for the Democratic nomination. More than 19,000 ballots were returned to the State Party office in Anchorage before the Friday deadline.

“Our goal in converting our caucus system from the last presidential election to a party-led primary was to expand as many Alaska Democrats as possible, especially in rural communities with limited or no access to caucuses,” said Alaskan state party president Casey Steinau. said in a statement announcing the results. “Our voter turnout by mail is roughly double that of our caucus in 2016, which shows that postal voting works. We are very pleased with the implementation and success of the process, and hope that we can serve as an example of how it can be done right, and done across the nation. “