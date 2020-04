Joe Biden Wins Alaska Democratic Primary

He defeated the Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders , who abandoned the presidential race on Wednesday, 55.3% to 44.7%.

The Alaskan Democratic Party postponed the date of its contest from April 4 to 10 and canceled all in-person voting in response to the coronavirus epidemic, by opting for an exclusive use of postal voting.

Sanders dropped out of the race two days before the deadline for returning ballots, paving the way for the nomination of Biden and the campaign against President Donald Trump.

The State party sent over 71,000 ballots to registered Democrats in the state and also allowed voters to download one. Using choice voting, participants could select up to five choices for the Democratic nomination. More than 19,000 ballots were returned to the State Party office in Anchorage before the Friday deadline.