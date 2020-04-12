James Bradberry of the Giants on Daniel Jones, replacing Josh Norman and Cam Newton

New Giants cornerback James Bradberry covers questions and answers with Post columnist Steve Serby.

Q: You met Daniel Jones near you in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A: He contacted me and we met like in a cafe. We didn’t sit in the cafe, we went to a park and sort of walked around. He’s a cool guy.

Q: What did you talk about?

A: We just talked about his rookie year, my last four years, New York City and Jersey. We talked about what we are looking forward to next year, stuff like that.

Q: What did he tell you about New York?

A: He liked it. Of course, it’s different because he’s from Charlotte.

Q: What did he tell you about the Giants organization?

A: He told me he wasn’t too familiar with the new coaching staff, of course, but the facilities are A-1, and he said that all of the teammates were pretty cool.

Q: What comes to mind when you think of former Panthers teammate Luke Kuechly?

A: The smartest soccer player I know. He calls the offensive plays 50% of the time, so that pretty much sums it up.

Q: Are you surprised that he retired at just 28 years old?

A: I was shocked when I heard the news. But the things that happened throughout his career with injuries and concussions, I understand.

Q: Christian McCaffrey?

A: One of the hardest working people I know. It is difficult to stay on your diet throughout the season, but each time before training, I see him warming up, each time before a match, I see him go through his warm-ups. I see the attention to detail he puts into the meals he eats. He always tries to put the right things in his body.

Q: How would you compare him to Saquon Barkley?

A: I would say they are both of the elite. I only played Saquon once, of course, I saw his best moments. I know they have this big game just waiting to happen, they are both capable of it.

Q: Did Saquon do anything that made you say “Wow!”?

A: Yes, it was much faster than expected. I thought he was going to be like a downhill runner, but we had to question the movie we watched on him because it was much faster in person.

Q: Tell me what you remember practicing against Sterling Shepard at Senior Bowl 2016.

A: He was fast too. It was much faster than the receivers I had encountered. He surprised me out of line.

Q: Now it’s your teammate, you don’t have to worry about it.

A: Yes, I’m happy too. He’s also in the slot machine, I don’t have to worry too much about him.

Q: What did Cam Newton look like as a teammate?

A: It was cool. He was a real guy. If you needed something, he would give it to you. I remember once as a rookie, we had a terrible season, we came to the end and he pulled me aside and sat me down, had a chat with me. He pretty much encouraged me for next year. And he also warned me. Most guys have this Sophomore Slump, and he just encouraged me to work hard throughout the off-season and come back in the best shape possible.

Q: Are you surprised that the Panthers cut it?

A: I was really surprised that they cut it.

Q: Knowing Cam like you, how motivated do you think he will be on his next shot?

A: He has a bigger chip on his shoulder than anyone in the league, I think. Everyone is against him. I know he wants to prove that all skeptics are wrong.

Q: Former Panther Kyle Allen will fight Dwayne Haskins for the Redskins starting QB position.

A: His balance surprised me when they first put him in a game. [last season after an injury to Newton]. I feel like he did a great job even if we fell a bit late. I still have respect for him and I think he’s a heckuva quarterback.

Q: Do you think he can earn this job?

A: I’m not sure. I know they have invested heavily in Dwayne Haskins. I played against Dwayne Haskins, he has an elite arm.

Q: Describe your former and new Redskins coach Ron Rivera.

A: He always had a positive outlook on life.

Q: What do you know about the defense tradition of the New York Giants at the time?

A: I know the team that had Lawrence Taylor – was it also Carl Banks on this team?

Submit your questions about the Giants here to receive an answer in a future letter

Q: Carl Banks, Harry Carson…

A: Harry Carson … I watched as a documentary about these three guys.

Q: What were your impressions?

A: The successes at the time were much more vicious.

Q: What was the pressure to replace Josh Norman as in Caroline?

A: It was difficult. Because, of course, he had a heckuva career with the Panthers. He was an elite when he left and during his tenure with the Panthers. These were certainly big shoes that I had to fill.

Q: How do you think you managed it?

A: I think I managed it well given the situation I find myself in now. I was able to move on to my next contract. You have to build yourself mentally, against Julio [Jones], Mike Evans, Michael Thomas. I had to watch a lot of movies and try to beat them and anticipate the routes they were going to take before running them.

Q: What was your state of mind during this jump from Samford to the NFL?

A: Really, I had nothing to lose. People doubted me from the start. It was all my state of mind, it was just going up there and not putting too much burden on yourself. Keep this chip on your shoulder, but don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Football is football.

Q: Have you always been in doubt and why were you?

A: Personally, I don’t know why I doubted, but when I was in high school, many of the bigger schools didn’t recruit me because they said I was too slow. And I guess when I was in college, they doubted I was going to the NFL because I came from a small school.

Q: Do you remember the first time you doubted?

A: I remember receiving a postcard from Tennessee when I was in high school, which pretty much told me that I had a lot of athleticism but I was too slow.

Q: What is the size of the chip on your shoulder?

A: I don’t know, it’s great. … I always think of people from the past who doubted me, whether they were coaches, recruiters, scouts. So I always think about these things during the season when I have to sacrifice time, or I want to play video games, instead I decide to watch movies, things like that.

Q: Describe your mentality on the ground.

A: Uniform keel. I don’t go too high in a game if I make a game, and I don’t go too low if I am beaten on a game.

Q: Give me a screening report on James Bradberry.

A: A tall, athletic and tidy guy. Likes to press. Very good with his hands and his line technique. And improved in out of coverage and in area coverage. I am able to read route concepts and I am active in the racing game. I am able to help run run.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Mainly to take care of my family. And, of course, every time I am paired with a receiver, I accept this challenge.

Q: Your granddaughter, Xena Reign, was born on February 14. What does fatherhood look like?

A: It’s cool. This teaches you a lot about yourself, you have to learn to be patient, that’s for sure. She’s going to cry, she can’t speak so she can’t tell you what she wants. Lots of responsibility. You take care of someone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and you have to defend yourself, but also someone else.

Q: How is your diaper set going?

A: Everything is fine. … N ° 1, I’m pretty good, it’s easy to clean. # 2, I’m using too many wipes right now, I need to start using less wipes.

Q: You need more representatives.

A: Yes, I’m fine.

Q: Who is a quarterback you didn’t intercept that you would like to intercept?

A: Tom Brady.

Q: What is your favorite interception so far?

A: My first, my rookie year [against San Francisco’s Blaine Gabbert in Week 2 in 2016].

Q: If you could test your skills against any receiver in NFL history, who would it be?

A: Jerry Rice. He is the tallest. I have to go against the best.

Q: If you could choose the brain of any cornerback in NFL history, who would it be?

A: Darrelle Revis. I watched a lot of movies about him. He had perfect technique. He took care of his body and he broke movies … stuff like that. … He is one of the greatest of all time.

Q: Who was the most difficult receiver you have ever met, Michael Thomas or Julio?

A: I would say Julio is the hardest guy I’ve ever faced, but it’s not a big blow for Michael Thomas, he’s also hard.

Q: What is the difference?

A: Julio is very fast. Michael Thomas doesn’t have the speed of Julio.

Q: Are you a talker?

A: No sir. I’m not good at this.

Q: How many people are there in your hometown of Pleasant Grove, Alberta?

A: I don’t think we have more than 10,000.

Q: What made it a special place to grow for you?

A: It was a small community, but it didn’t seem to be the case when I was there until I went to other cities. Almost everyone knew each other. There was just a closeness about it with me.

Q: What was your best time in high school?

A: We played Wenonah [from Birmingham, Ala.] last year. I had two choices on defense, then I also had some highlights in attack.

Q: What was your best college game?

A: In my last game in my career, the last game I had an interception.

Q: What is your favorite NFL time?

A: I broke a Bang 8 against [Cincinnati’s] UN J. Vert my third year. It is one of the most difficult routes in football. It’s like a skinny post. A receiver therefore stands outside, then cuts very hard inside. They use it outside of the action game. He sucks the linebackers in the race, then they drop him right behind him.

Q: Do you cook for yourself?

A: Right now, I am not. I have a chef who comes over to cook meals for me. We spend a lot of time with my daughter, so it’s a bit difficult to cook and enjoy training and all that.

Q: But do you like to cook?

A: Yes. During my free time, I try to bring in “Call of Duty”, and before having a daughter, in my free time, I did “Call of Duty” and I did some cooking and training and yada yada yada.

Q: What do you like to cook?

A: I love to cook cauliflower puree, broccoli. I eat a lot of Beyond Meat. I make hamburgers. I do like a bowl of rice, like in Chipotle or something.

Q: Who are the athletes in the other sports you admire?

A: LeBron [James]. All the work he does in the community. Of course, he has had almost 20 years in the league, which is impressive.

Q: You plan to continue your commitment to the Arthritis Foundation and support local boys and girls clubs.

A: I want to be great on and off the field.

Q: Childhood idol?

A: Marshall Faulk. … I played “Blitz 2000” a lot, and I always played with the biggest show on the grass, and Marshall Faulk was my favorite.

Q: Is this the main reason you were transferred from the state of Arkansas to Samford? Because you didn’t like security?

A: Yes sir, I wanted to play at the corner.

Q: Three guests?

A: My aunt Veronica, Malcolm X, J. Edgar Hoover.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Any Sunday.”

Q: Favorite actor?

A: Denzel Washington.

Q: Favorite actress?

A: Halle Berry.

Q: Favorite singer / artist?

A: Chaka Kahn.

Q: Favorite meal?

A: Pizza and fries.

Q: Reflections on playing on the New York stage.

A: For me, football is football, I want to, and that’s what I always try to remember, so I’m not really confused by the fans and the crowd, and of course the cameras. So that’s my state of mind right now, you never know once you’re up there and you’re in front of the lights, but I feel like I’m going to handle it well.

Q: Tell Giants fans why James Bradberry hasn’t found the best yet.

A: Because I keep learning football. I am always ready to absorb knowledge. I’m going to keep watching movies and try to blow up the opponent. And I’m still young, you know?

Q: Pro Bowl?

A: This is one of my goals.

Q: Other goals?

A: I want to be Pro Bowl, All-Pro, win the Super Bowl, all that.

Q: How scary is this coronavirus?

A: It’s really scary. I just hope that we will find something soon and that we will decrease the numbers regarding deaths, and I hope that we will get this virus out of here.

Q: Do you expect a football season?

A: I hope there will be a football season. I didn’t expect the coronavirus to go that far, so I don’t know.