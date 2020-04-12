It’s a zonkey! Zebra gives birth to rare baby after mating with donkey

A zebra in Kenya’s Chyulu Hills National Park was recently found with a peculiar looking foal by its side. She had stripes, but they weren’t dark and barely covered her body.
When caregivers at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, looked closely at the foal, they were delighted to find that it was not a zebra after all – but a zonkey, a zebra-donkey hybrid .
The unnamed zebra mom was a stray who ventured out of Tsavo East National Park in Kenya and into a community where she “went home” among a herd of local cattle , according to the rescue group.
The group, which usually cares for baby elephants, rhinos and sometimes orphaned zebras, has transferred the zebra to Chyulu National Park.
Since the zebra pregnancies lasted 12 months, the team quickly understood how it all happened. During her stay with the herd of cattle last year, she had “obviously met a donkey in love,” the statement said.
“The zonkey combines the strong body of its donkey father and the striped legs of its zebra mother, making it a striking creature,” said the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. “Although he should otherwise lead a normal life, zonkeys are mules, which means that he will not be able to reproduce successfully once he reaches maturity.”
The zebra and its baby zonkey “thrive” in their new habitat, which is not overrun with predators and has enough food and water to keep them happy. Until they are discovered by a zeal or a group of wild zebras, the couple will continue to enjoy the park.
