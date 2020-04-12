It’s a zonkey! Zebra gives birth to rare baby after mating with donkey

A zebra in Kenya’s Chyulu Hills National Park was recently found with a peculiar looking foal by its side. She had stripes, but they weren’t dark and barely covered her body.

When caregivers at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, looked closely at the foal, they were delighted to find that it was not a zebra after all – but a zonkey, a zebra-donkey hybrid .

“By working with wildlife, you learn to expect the unexpected,” said the rescue group. Press release Wednesday. “Even the seemingly simplest story can ultimately reveal its true stripes and surprise us all.”

The unnamed zebra mom was a stray who ventured out of Tsavo East National Park in Kenya and into a community where she “went home” among a herd of local cattle , according to the rescue group.