`` I will do what is best for New Mexico, '' said governor when asked about state reopening.

"We are going to make the decisions that protect New Mexicans," told State of the Union.

His Sunday comments are coming Trump weighs reopening the US economy in three weeks, despite health experts from the White House task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who warned of slackening mitigation efforts, warning that it could lead to a resurgence of case.

But while Trump is anxious to reopen the country, it is the country’s governors and mayors who have the real power to impose closings and to lift house orders.

Lujan Grisham, who issued a home stay order for New Mexico, predicted that the peak of coronavirus in its state would come until the end of May.

“We have looked at the recovery options, but we are not going to do anything before the peak,” she said on Sunday. She argued that tests should be universal to fight the virus in the United States, more than 530,000 cases and killed more than 20,000, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. “If we had better national strategies and universal testing and software-based contract tracking, then we could really determine when the opening made sense and we could start doing it in the country. So I’m going to do everything that’s good for New Mexico. “said Lujan Grisham. In the same program on Sunday, New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy also hesitated to say when the state could return to normal. “I fear that if we open too early and do not sufficiently restore health and split the back of this virus, we could pour gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently,” he said. to Tapper. New Mexico currently has more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths from the virus, according to the John Hopkins University pointing. New Jersey is the second state, after New York, with the most confirmed cases. The state has more than 58,100 confirmed cases and 2,183 deaths since Sunday.

