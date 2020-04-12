`` I will do what is best for New Mexico, '' said governor when asked about state reopening.

“We are going to make the decisions that protect New Mexicans,” Democratic Governor Jake Tapper of CNN told State of the Union.

But while Trump is anxious to reopen the country, it is the country’s governors and mayors who have the real power to impose closings and to lift house orders.

“We have looked at the recovery options, but we are not going to do anything before the peak,” she said on Sunday.

She argued that tests should be universal to fight the virus in the United States, more than 530,000 cases and killed more than 20,000, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

“If we had better national strategies and universal testing and software-based contract tracking, then we could really determine when the opening made sense and we could start doing it in the country. So I’m going to do everything that’s good for New Mexico. “said Lujan Grisham.

In the same program on Sunday, New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy also hesitated to say when the state could return to normal.

“I fear that if we open too early and do not sufficiently restore health and split the back of this virus, we could pour gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently,” he said. to Tapper.

New Mexico currently has more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths from the virus, according to the John Hopkins University pointing. New Jersey is the second state, after New York, with the most confirmed cases. The state has more than 58,100 confirmed cases and 2,183 deaths since Sunday.

Lujan Grisham also spoke of the “unique challenges” that the state faces in preventing the spread of the coronavirus among its 23 Native American tribes.

According to Lujan Grisham, 25% of positive cases of Covid-19 in New Mexico are Native Americans.

“In some of these areas, particularly in the Navajo nation, you are in a situation where people live without access to water and electricity, which creates unique challenges,” she said.

The state is work with Utah and Arizona to support the leadership of the Navajo Nation, the establishment of field hospitals and triage centers, said the governor.

To support the Pueblo tribesmen, the state has set up roadblocks to help contain the virus and has sent the National Guard to deliver food to communities, said Lujan Grisham.