How to reopen the United States when the coronavirus slows down

It is time to plan a grand reopening of the American economy, and we must execute it in a safe, orderly and robust manner.

The country must come back strongly in honor of the many lives lost to this horrible virus and the many people who have suffered from it – and as a testament to the medical heroes for whom we are today and forever grateful.

While the numbers are improving due to strict social distancing, deployment must be done with caution, since without security there will be no success.

The plan should initially focus on regions of the country that have been slightly affected, then move on to states and cities where the pandemic is under control – and where enough shift has taken place for trade to be carried out safely. security .

I have a feeling that all the stores, restaurants and businesses in the least affected regions should be able to open soon, perhaps before May 1.

But in many areas, at least for a while, safety and paramedic symptom testing should be done before employees and customers enter the workplace or commercial businesses.

The reopening is expected to lag behind New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit and other major cities, perhaps a few weeks to a month – or slightly more for any new hotspot.

For NYC, June 1 seems realistic, based on data from the current curve, but it could be sooner.

As the Fed, the Treasury, Congress and the White House are doing everything, we are ready to enter the transition phase. Yes, there is still much to be done to help the big banks distribute the cash, and the regulatory structure needs to be relaxed so that loans can be made to millions of small businesses in need.

But be prepared, world, America is on the mend. The largest country in the world will soon be open for business again.