How Pope Francis observes Holy Week in isolation

Pope Francis will make history on Sunday by pronouncing his Easter blessings inside the cavernous Basilica of St. Peter, alone on the altar.

In the past, Mass commemorating the end of Holy Week was still held outside, the Pope saluting the crowds in St. Peter’s Square from the central balcony of the imposing Renaissance church as he delivered his message Urbi e Orbi – which means “to the city”. and to the world. “

Since the coronavirus pandemic forced Italy to lockout last month, the pontiff has become a webcam master. Octogenarian prelate speaks to cardinals and bishops around the world using a computer from his old quarters behind the high walls of the Vatican, and broadcasts a daily early morning mass from a small chapel to millions of Catholics .

In this period of plague – the pope recently described it as an “unexpected and turbulent storm” – when millions of people are confined to their homes and Italy has suffered more than 19,000 coronavirus-related deaths in two months, continues the 83-year-old pope to adapt to the grim reality. The Good Friday Way of the Cross service was moved from its centenary site of the Colosseum in Rome outside the basilica with the prelate and a handful of attendants.

At the Vatican, whose flowery churches and museums remain closed to the public, work continues electronically.

“The Curia is trying to continue its work and live normally” Pope Francis said in an interview last week with The Tablet, an online Catholic weekly. “It is well thought out. We stick to the measures ordered by the health authorities. … Everyone works in their office or from their bedroom, using technology. Everyone works; there are no idlers here. “

Meals are organized in two teams in Santa Marta, the modest pontifical residence, to optimize social distancing between the elderly cardinals and the bishops who live in the guest house, he said, adding that a special team secretaries bring him all his own meals to his room.

Since the foreclosure, the Pope has canceled all public meetings and events although he has continued to meet people in private, in the presence of a special “anti-contagion team” equipped with disinfectant, according to the Italian newspaper La Stampa. Anyone who has an appointment with Pope Francis in the holy rooms of the papal palace “must wash their hands with gel” and sit “more than a meter apart, but without a mask”, according to the newspaper. The rooms are cleaned every morning.

At the start of the pandemic last month, fear and anxiety spread to the secret papal enclave after the pope, who lost part of his lungs when he was young, fell with a fever and chills. It was tested for coronavirus in early March. Although the results were negative, he was tested a second time after a high Italian prelate who works at the Secretariat of State and who lives in the guest house tested positive and was hospitalized.

There are currently 30 residents at the Santa Marta guest house, which is normally reserved for visiting clergy. But since he became pope in 2013, the Jesuit of Argentine origin has taken up residence there, avoiding the most opulent apostolic palace, which has always been the official papal residence.

There are eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Vatican, which has a population of 603 inhabitants on 108 acres. Among the residents, there are 100 relatively young Swiss guards, but the majority of the population is made up of a high-risk coterie of elderly clergy, including retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is now 92 years old and would be in poor health.

With medical supplies scarce around the world, the Vatican recently had to rely on a New York property developer and United Nations ambassador to Dominica to obtain 700 COVID-19 test kits from the United States last month, La Stampa reported. .

“You can no longer find these test kits anywhere,” said Paolo Zampolli, whose family in Italy is related to a former pope – Pope Paul VI, who died in 1978. “I offered to help them because I love the pope. I felt it was my duty to help the church in every way possible. “

Pope Francis also helps the church to remain relevant in a global emergency. Besides the daily use of technology to convey its message to the faithful Catholics of the world, it is also modernizing in another way. Last month, the Pope granted special permission to Catholics who cannot approach a priest because of the contagion, to confess their sins directly to God before dying.

“It is the freedom of the Spirit in the midst of a crisis,” said Pope Francis, “not a Church closed in institutions.”