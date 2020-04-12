How Hospitals Celebrate the Release of a Covid-19 Patient

She spent 10 days on a ventilator to help her breathe. But she fought the virus and was released from the Austin hospital after 16 days.

Scenes like this occur in hospitals across the country, symbolizing hope in such a dark time.

Beatles song “Here Comes the Sun” is played on the loudspeaker system at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City each time a Covid-19 patient is discharged from hospital, hospital.