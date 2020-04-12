How Hospitals Celebrate the Release of a Covid-19 Patient

She spent 10 days on a ventilator to help her breathe. But she fought the virus and was released from the Austin hospital after 16 days.
To celebrate his recovery, staff at St. Austin’s South Austin Medical Center bordered the hallways
and cheered for her as she went out.
Scenes like this occur in hospitals across the country, symbolizing hope in such a dark time.
Beatles song “Here Comes the Sun” is played on the loudspeaker system at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City each time a Covid-19 patient is discharged from hospital, hospital.
“Little darling, the smile returns to their faces”, read the words of the song. “Little darling, it looks like years have passed since he was here.”
New York is one of the major epicenters of the American coronavirus epidemic with more than 181,000 confirmed cases and at least 8,650 deaths
Another hospital in New York City, Hudson Valley, also uses music to bring joy to medical personnel and patients who are fighting the pandemic. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told a local radio
show that the song “Don’t Stop Believin ‘” from Journey plays when a patient from Covid-19 is released.
Other hospitals, like in Austin, line the corridors and send their released patients with applause and cheers. In Arkansas, a veteran, whose staff named his “first miracle patient”, praised the he was greeted with signs of encouragement
and applause as he was escorted to his family who was waiting outside the hospital.
The intensive care staff on the Saint Raphael campus of Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut cheered, cheered and showed signs of encouragement for a patient who was transferred out of the ICU and into a regular room.
Moments like these are shared on social media and give hope to others as case in the top 530,000 in the United States
