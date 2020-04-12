Hospitalizations for Coronavirus Decline in New York as “Curve” Flattens

Nearly 800 lives have been lost to the coronavirus across New York in the past 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced, as well as encouraging news – fewer people across the state are admitted to hospital or need intubation.

Only 85 hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported on Saturday – the lowest since at least March 16, Cuomo said at a media availability in Albany.

“The good news is that the increase curve continues to flatten out,” he said. Earlier this month, infected people flocked to emergency rooms at a rate of over 1,000 a day.

New intensive care unit admissions and ventilator intubations hover in the range of 100 patients a day, one-third the rate from the previous week – with a record 56 patients admitted to the intensive care unit during the last day, said the governor.

Yet Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day in 700 or more deaths in New York, with 783 reported deaths, bringing the state’s “horrible” total to 8,627, the governor said.

The death of a day exceeded the 777 reported the day before, but below the dark record of 799 announced Thursday.

“The number stabilizes, but it stabilizes at [a] horrible rate, “said the governor. “These are just incredible numbers, illustrating incredible loss and pain.”

There have been nearly 400 deaths in the Big Apple since Friday morning, for a total of 5,463, according to city data. The number of people infected in the city rose to 96,522, with more than 3,100 new cases, according to the data.

The city’s outward spread has also stabilized, said the governor, with about 64% of all cases in the city, 22% on Long Island, 8% in Westchester and Rockland counties and 6% in the north of the state.

The governor has dismissed suggestions that he overreacted last month when he called for more federal aid and pushed to create new hospital beds in places like the Javits Center that have become under -used.

He noted that epidemiological models predicted that 136,000 people could have been infected to date.

The New York data, said the governor, is akin to a halftime score.

“We don’t know if there will be a second wave or not, all of these things are yet to come.”