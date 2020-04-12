Hart Island and the New York Coronavirus: `` A significant place in dark times ''

The victims rolled over crowded morgues and stored in refrigerated trailers outside hospitals. No mourning in places of worship, funeral homes or cemeteries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to concerns that mass burials would be required due to the large number of corpses in the pandemic. Lines of coffins could be seen covered in dirt in long trenches on the island earlier this month in a drone video released by the nonprofit.

“There will be no mass burials on Hart Island,” Blasio’s tweet on Friday. “Everything will be individual and each body will be treated with dignity.”

Hunt responded to the mayor via Twitter on Saturday, saying that Hart Island burials are no longer being handled by inmates on Rikers Island.

“There are not enough tests to find out how many buried people died from complications of COVID-19,” she wrote. “You have to visit Hart Island and honor the buried. Many families have no choice.”

“A very sacred place”

The city purchased Hart Island in 1868 and turned it into a public cemetery. For over 150 years, the island served as a burial place for the victims of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. It was a prison workplace, a training site for union soldiers and a prisoner of war camp for Confederate combatants. It has housed victims of yellow fever and tuberculosis.

Over a million New Yorkers have been laid to rest on the small strip of land off the coast of the Bronx – soldiers, the poor and unclaimed, homeless and stillborn babies.

“The thing politicians should do is speak about Hart Island differently because it is the largest natural cemetery in the United States,” said Hunt. “It’s a really beautiful place and it has already been transferred to Parks and they will take over in July 2021 and they will become a beautiful place.”

The city’s correction department has long run the island, paying Rikers inmates to manage public burials as part of their work. Last year, the city decided to cede control to Parks, although DOC still manages the property and the burials.

The city said the DOC uses contract workers to perform the burials.

“There are a lot of wild animals,” said Hunt. “It’s a bird sanctuary. It’s a very, very peaceful place. And the fact that there are no individual monuments is part of the spiritual power of the place, knowing that more than one million New Yorkers were buried there. “

Mayor promises “every measure of respect and dignity that New York can offer”

Freddi Goldstein, the mayor’s press secretary, said that around 25 people were buried on the island each week. Now there are 25 burials a day.

The city is moving unclaimed bodies to the 101-acre island to make way for coronavirus victims whose bodies are claimed, according to Goldstein. The new rules will require that bodies be taken to the island if they are not claimed for two weeks.

“These are people who for the past two weeks have been unable to find anyone who says,” I know this person, I love this person, I will manage the funeral, “said Goldstein.

The mayor tweeted: “The heartbreaking number of deaths we are seeing means that unfortunately we are losing more people without family and friends to bury them in private. These are the people who will be buried on Hart Island, with all measures respect and dignity New York City can provide. “

Bodies arrive by ferry from City Island in the Bronx. They are transported in wooden coffins and stacked three tops and two in trenches. Riker detainees are said to shovel earthen coffins into anonymous mass graves. Private contractors will use a forklift and other heavy machinery for burials.

“A decent funeral does not mean that inmates imprison your loved one,” said Hunt.

The funeral system on the island has evolved in 150 years.

“It goes back to the Civil War, when the Union army had to bury large numbers of soldiers on the southern battlefields,” said Hunt. “They had to do with these registers and this grid system so that they could come back later to disintegrate and bury in national cemeteries.”

Only people who have not been claimed by relatives or a loved one will be buried on the island, said Goldstein. As long as the morgue officials contact a relative within 14 days, they will not be transferred to Hart Island.

Hunt called the grid system for “proven” burials.

“There really isn’t much choice here,” said Hunt. “This is where the majority of the victims of Covid-19 are going to be buried. This disproportionately affects the low-income community, which cannot really isolate itself and avoid using the subways. In the same way, these same people cannot afford a funeral. ” “

She called Hart Island “a significant place in dark times”.