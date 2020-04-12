Governor Murphy Orders NJ Transit To Halve Its Capacity

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy cuts public transportation capacity in half and insists that all pilots cover their faces while on board.

Murphy took the plunge on Saturday after announcing that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state jumped 3,599 in one day to 58,151 on Friday. A total of 7,618 residents were hospitalized, including 1,746 in intensive care and 1,650 on ventilation.

The death toll rose by 251 to 2,183, he said, and 682 people were released on Friday.

“While the number of our fellow citizens hospitalized in intensive care or intensive care and on ventilators is discouraging, hundreds of people leave the hospital every day, people who have beaten [the virus] to one degree or another, “said the governor. “It should give us hope.”

New Jersey, he said, cannot stop the social distancing efforts that seem to be working.

“We are slowing the rate at which new cases double, which is an important measure,” said Murphy, who arrived at his daily briefing in Trenton with a face mask. “We remain convinced that the course we are taking is the right one and that if we all continue with what we have to do – keep our social distance, wear a face covering and otherwise stay at home, we will win this war.”

Murphy said he was signing an executive order ordering NJ Transit and all private carriers to reduce the capacity of all trains, buses, light rail vehicles and special transportation vehicles to 50% of their maximum number.

The directive also requires NJ Transit and private carriers to provide workers with gloves and face covers, and requires all passengers to wear a face cover when traveling, unless they cannot for medical reasons .

Residents are also required to wear a face cover when going to a restaurant or bar for a takeout order. Face covers are not required for curbside pickup. Restaurants and bars must also provide face covers and gloves to their staff.

Separately, Murphy said that 78 EMS ambulances and squads, including 139 paramedics and 56 paramedics from California, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and other states have arrived in New Jersey to provide backup for extended emergency responders in New Jersey. The visiting squadrons were organized by FEMA, he said.

Four New Jersey EMTs died from COVID-19, said Murphy.