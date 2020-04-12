French Open Fast Facts – CNN

It is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on a clay court.

September 20-October 4, 2020 – The French Open should take place. Originally scheduled from May 18 to June 7, 2020, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

May 26-June 9, 2019 – The French Open takes place at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

2019 results

Other facts

Rafael Nadal has the most wins in men’s singles with 12.

Chris Evert has the most victories in women’s singles with seven.

Chronology

1891 – The first French tournament, the International Tennis Championship, takes place and is reserved for members of French clubs.

1897 – Women’s singles matches are added to the tournament, but are reserved for members of the French club.

1925 – The tournament is open to international competitors from non-French clubs. Women’s doubles are also added.

1928 – The tournament takes place in a new stadium. The stadium and the tournament are called Roland Garros, and the tournament is still widely known by that name. Garros was an aviator who made the first successful crossing of the Mediterranean in 1913.

1940-1945 – The tournament is canceled due to The tournament is canceled due to The Second World War.

1956 – Althea Gibson won the women’s singles title, becoming the first African American player to win a Grand Slam tournament.

1958 – Zsuzsi Kormoczy becomes the oldest woman to win the singles title at 33.

1968 – Roland Garros is the first Grand Slam to become an open tournament.

1972 – Andres Gimeno becomes the oldest man to win the singles title at 34 years and ten months old.

1989 – Michael Chang becomes the youngest man to win the singles title at 17 years and three months old.

1990 – Monica Seles becomes the youngest woman to win the singles title at 16 years and six months old.

2006 – The French Open awards equal prizes to champions in men’s and women’s singles, although the disparity remains in all the other rounds.

2011 – Li Na becomes the first Chinese national to win a Grand Slam.

2019 – Nadal becomes the first man to win 22 singles titles in the same major in the Open era.