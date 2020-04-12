Football star Carli Lloyd says she gets the best training of her life during the pandemic

Lloyd, who turns 38 in July and plans to play in 2021, spoke on Saturday virtual panel hosted by Yahoo Sports and the Women’s Sports Foundation on the mental health of young athletes during the pandemic. She said the downtime has resulted in “the best training I have ever had in my entire career.”

“There is nothing to worry about. There is nothing in my schedule. I will literally train. I am getting fitter. I am getting sharper, and I am just able to dedicate my mind to this training task and getting better and better, and I don’t feel rushed, “said Lloyd.

The double champion of the FIFA Women’s World Cup said that she trains at her trainer’s facilities in New Jersey, as well as at the gymnasium she has in her basement.

“So I try to soak up every ounce of this time because I don’t know if we will have a time like this, I hope we never will, and I’m just trying to get it the best, “she added.

Lloyd spoke to possibility to become a kicker in the NFL , saying, “I don’t rule it out.” A clip of Lloyd scoring a 55-yard field goal during training with the Philadelphia Eagles last year went viral on social media. “Who knows? First of all, I’m focusing on football right now,” she said. “But I have always been a kid who likes a challenge, and I never shy away from any challenge. And I know that with proper training and the right technique and someone showing me how to shoot well, I know I can do it.” Tennis icon Billie Jean King, swimmer Katie Ledecky and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice were among the other women who spoke. Other athletes have had a more difficult time For other athletes who are in the early stages of their careers, the pandemic has come as a blow. Sabrina Ionescu, probably the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Friday, said she was sorry that she could not participate in the NCAA tournament in her last year. “It’s a bit difficult to swallow,” she said on the show. “I don’t think I can really recover for a long time.” Still, she said she was happy with the time she spent in her college career. “But it’s all for a reason, and I’m so fortunate to have no regrets in those four years that I’ve been at the University of Oregon, through training and games, really giving the game and to the team everything I had, “she said. Chiney Ogwumike, a former WNBA No. 1 draft pick, offered some comforting words to Ionescu. “You will probably feel that this is the greatest moment of your life because you have literally worked all your life to get to this point. And you deserve it. You deserve all the distinctions,” she said. “You deserve the jersey all the time, but we will have to be creative given the abnormal times. But I still think that with the WNBA draft, it will probably be the best time.” “It was all surreal, so I’m really happy that we can welcome you into the fold even if it’s a social distance that is virtually appropriate,” she added. “Enjoy it, and soak it up, Sabrina.”

