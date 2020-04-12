FDNY to begin coronavirus testing for first responders

After weeks of shortages and red tape, thousands of New York firefighters with symptoms of coronavirus as well as those on sick leave will be tested for the virus over the next week, The Post learned.

Previously, “there was no authentic way to do it,” a senior FDNY source told The Post, adding that only 50 first responders were tested daily.

“What are you going to do with this?” By the time you are online, they have no more tests. “

As of Monday, 2,000 firefighters are expected to be tested, the source said, citing an internal FDNY operations bulletin released to 10,000 members.

“It is not enough that all members are tested,” he said, adding that most firefighters also wanted the tests mandated by the CDC to be an original test showing a positive result, plus two more tests for show negative results over a 24 hour period. .

Hospitals managed by Northwell Health will give first responders access to their emergency care and give them priority tests, said a second source from the FDNY.

The source was worried about asymptomatic first responders who could infect others without knowing it if the test is not done quickly. They plan 500 tests per day.

The FDNY’s internal announcement comes after Suffolk County recently tested 20,000 first responders for COVID-19 – a situation that has shocked some in the FDNY.

“We are the largest fire department in the country, perhaps in the world,” said the FDNY source. “On September 11, the fire stations felt lonely. It parallels that. … We are a state of the art fire department. Why don’t we do advanced testing? “

Firefighters with COVID-19 symptoms should be contacted by the FDNY Health Services Office for free testing.

Three FDNY first responders and other employees died from COVID-19. The latest victim was Kellie Childs, a 32-year-old FDNY veteran who worked at the Bureau of Revenue Management. The Bronx mother was 54 years old.

A spokesman said Friday that 376 members of the FDNY, including firefighters, EMS and civilians, had tested positive for the virus.