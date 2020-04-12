Ellie Goulding: Formula E is “literally the future”

Although the British singer-songwriter was introduced to motor racing through the petrol version, the environmental aspect of Formula E makes it “much cooler,” she says.
“The cars are amazing, looking at how they’re made, looking at the know-how, the work that goes into it, the technology, the teams,” Goulding told CNN Supercharged at the Marrakech ePrix in Morocco.
“They make it cool and it should be and that’s why I’m here. I want to show my young fans that this is the future,” added Goulding, who while she was in Marrakech also attended a Formula E Mad Hatters Moroccan Tea Party to celebrate the country’s ePrix at the Amanjena hotel.
Use your voice
The global superstar is also using the reach of its social platforms – it has more than 20 million followers on Twitter and Instagram – to promote its hopes for a greener planet.
“I was approached by the UN a few years ago because I published a lot of content on the environment, how concerned I was about plastic pollution, climate change, the fact that my country , the UK, I didn’t do it. think, was doing enough to thwart, “she said.
Goulding believes that it was her education in rural Britain that played a key role in why she was so interested in environmental issues.
“I grew up in the countryside, in the middle of nowhere, so I have an affinity for the natural world,” she said. “So I have always been very worried.
“And through the UN, I managed to speak to climatologists, experts, who were very, very worried. And I learned so much and it means I can pass that knowledge on to my fans and young people, the people who follow me and use my platform for something good. “
“Formula E is fundamentally the future”
Initially a competition of 10 teams and 11 races in its first season, it has expanded to integrate new territories and new manufacturers over the following six years.
And with praise for its reduced environmental impact compared to F1, Goulding believes that the electric racing series has plenty of room to develop.
“Formula E is basically the future. It’s the same thing, but everything is battery powered,” said Goulding.
“It’s amazing. I saw the technology. It’s a little more advanced in Formula One, but it’s so much cooler because of the environmental aspect, because it’s green, because it’s is literally the future. “
“They create something that has to be taken over by all the other companies, companies, any (other) type of company must now be ecological,” she added.
“And something as iconic as Formula 1 racing, racing cars, it has to be green. It’s no longer an option. And the fact that these guys make it so cool.”
