Ellie Goulding: Formula E is “literally the future”

Although the British singer-songwriter was introduced to motor racing through the petrol version, the environmental aspect of Formula E makes it “much cooler,” she says.

“The cars are amazing, looking at how they’re made, looking at the know-how, the work that goes into it, the technology, the teams,” Goulding told CNN Supercharged at the Marrakech ePrix in Morocco.

“They make it cool and it should be and that’s why I’m here. I want to show my young fans that this is the future,” added Goulding, who while she was in Marrakech also attended a Formula E Mad Hatters Moroccan Tea Party to celebrate the country’s ePrix at the Amanjena hotel.

