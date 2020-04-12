Education advocates tell Cuomo and Blasio to stop bickering over schools

The mayor and governor should both grow up, said an advocacy group of Big Apple parents, ripping up their Saturday bickering over the reopening of schools – amid the coronavirus crisis – as an embarrassing “narcissistic feud” .

“Their failure to come together and make informed decisions for the well-being of students and families is immoral and will continue to have dire consequences for our communities”, NYC Coalition of Education Justice said in a statement.

The comments came after Governor Andrew Cuomo postponed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement earlier Saturday that schools would remain closed until the fall.

Cuomo said it was his decision and that it would not be made in the next few days.

Schools may well remain closed for the year, but the decision must be made for the entire metropolitan area, including the counties of Long Island, Westchester and Rockland, and possibly New Jersey and Connecticut, Cuomo said. It will also be coordinated with the lifting of the state blockade on people who go to work.

Cuomo’s advisers said the mayor’s staff called Albany just five minutes before De Blasio’s press conference to “discuss” the schools. City hall did not notify governor staff that the announcement was imminent, and the mayor and governor did not speak directly, they told the Post.

Activist parents, meanwhile, expressed frustration.

“Parents need clarity right now, but Governor Cuomo’s constant need to control again takes precedence over him for making the right decision for families.”

The group called for an end to the “narcissistic quarrel” between Cuomo and de Blasio.

“We need leaders to set their ego aside during this crisis and prioritize the well-being of students and their families,” the statement said.