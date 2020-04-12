Edmonton Oilers center dies at Colby Cave at 25

The Edmonton Oilers and Cave’s family announced the news on Saturday morning. He died a few days after doctors at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto operated on to remove a colloidal cyst putting pressure on his brain, according to NHL.com.

He was in a medical coma since he suffered brain bleeding overnight, his team said.
“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” said his wife, Emily Cave, in a statement. declaration.

“Me (Emily) and our two families are in shock, but I know that our Colby was loved by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many others. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time. ”

Later on Saturday, Emily Cave posted a moving tribute to her husband on Instagram.

Family unable to visit due to pandemic

Earlier this week, she pleaded for him to wake up in another emotional post and stated that she and her parents were no longer able to visit him at the hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oilers, which Cave joined in 2019, called him a “very, very sad day” for the organization.

“Colby was a great teammate with great character, admired and loved everywhere he played,” said Oilers president Bob Nicholson and general manager Ken Holland in a joint statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Emily, his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely also offered condolences.

“As an undrafted free agent for Saskatchewan, Colby chose the Bruins and once he joined our organization he seized the opportunity and showed on and off the ice that he was a player and a special hockey person, “said Neely. “He was and always will be a Bruin, and he will be greatly missed by all who have been fortunate enough to know him.”

The rest of the hockey world also mourns the death of Cave, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman calling him “a serious and hardworking player” and “a warm and generous person”.

“The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking death of Colby Cave, whose hockey life and career, while too short, were emblematic and inspirational to the best of our sport,” said Bettman in a statement. “Undrafted but fearless, Colby has been relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with the organizations of the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins.”

A “phenomenal person”

Jay Woodcroft, head coach of the Oilers’ affiliate of the Bakersfield Condors American Hockey League, called him “a phenomenal person to be with him.”

“He was the epitome of what a professional hockey player should be: caring, motivated, focused and serious,” Woodcroft said in a statement.

Cave, originally from North Battleford, Saskatchewan, played 67 career NHL games with Edmonton and the Boston Bruins, who signed him as a free agent in 2015.
He scored four goals and five assists with both teams, in addition to 11 goals and 12 assists with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.


