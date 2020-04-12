Easter 2020: there is no church, but it is still Easter and Christians celebrate

The service will include only Kesicki, his sister and his parents at their home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. But it will not necessarily be a quiet mass.

“During the homily, it is not uncommon for my mother to comment,” said Kesicki with a laugh. “It is very welcome, of course.”

Kesicki, who lives in Washington, DC, has already celebrated Mass with his family, an advantage of being an ordained Catholic priest.

But for many Christians, Easter this year will be radically different: a holy day at home and a refuge on the spot. No Easter parades, no church egg hunt, no church at all. As there was all Lent, there is loneliness in the air. Many Christians do not escape the fact that they are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus at a time when sickness and death are rife.

Over 1.5 million people worldwide have been infected with the new coronavirus and more than 100,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The collateral damage can seem almost as staggering. More than 16 million Americans have been unemployed in the past three weeks.

The pandemic emptied Saint Peter’s Square of the pilgrims, silenced the choir of the Mormon tabernacle and closed the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, the site of the first Easter two millennia ago.

Sanctuaries around the world, normally filled with Easter lilies and families wearing spring pastels and holiday hats, are vacant this Sunday.

Government officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, urged Americans not to attend services for more than 10 people. Aside from a few outliers, most Christians seem to comply, according to the polls.

“There have certainly been many examples of clerics looking at certain types of science with suspicion,” said Elaine Ecklund, sociologist at Rice University. “But this is not one of those periods.”

So instead of the crowded churches this Sunday, there will be live broadcasts. Lots of live broadcasts.

“We are all televangelists now,” joked Ed Stetzer, an evangelical church growth expert and pastor at Moody Church in Chicago.

Some pastors, like the televangelist Joel Osteen, have planned complex cases with celebrities like Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry.

But most Easter services this year will be more naked: just a preacher, an almost empty church, and an online congregation.

Staying at home is an act of worship

Bishop Michael Curry, head of the Episcopal Church, will be in two places at the same time this Sunday.

Thousands of Episcopalians and other Christians will see him deliver his Easter sermon from the pulpit of Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. He prepared the sermon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Curry himself will be sitting in his living room in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The effervescent preacher, who stole the ceremony at the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle two years ago, might not even watch his own Easter sermon.

“I’ve never seen myself preach,” Curry said lightly. “It may be humility, but I avoid that.”

Instead, the presiding bishop will take out his iPad and observe the service of another church this Sunday.

It will be the first time in memory that he will not be at church on Easter Sunday, said Curry. He will miss it, but said he sees a larger goal at work.

“To love one’s neighbor is to love God. And one of the most loving things we can do this Sunday is not to meet in a public meeting so that no one becomes ill. It is an act of worship.”

With his adult children out of the house, Curry said his Easter will be smaller this year, with his wife’s party prepared for a meal for two.

Take communion in your own hands

In Arlington, Virginia, Episcopal Diana Butler Bass will take the church to her own home.

After watching an online Easter service, the Christian writer and writer will gather his family around the kitchen table on Sunday evening, dedicate crackers and wine and celebrate Holy Communion.

But this Easter, said Butler Bass, she’ll throw away the settlement.

“It is a time of spiritual emergency, and God’s people can fully adopt all of these spiritual practices to flourish and feel the comforting presence of God.”

In the precarious early days of Christianity, the church survived by such means, said Butler Bass.

“I am sure other Christians have made the same decision in other centuries.”

The real crisis

When Stetzer delivers his Easter sermon at Chicago’s Moody Church, the sanctuary will be strangely calm.

Easter is known as the “Superbowl of outreach,” said the evangelical leader. The shrines are filled with Christians who attend Easter and Christmas, offering pastors a rare chance to preach to the unconverted.

But Stetzer said pastors who focus only on what has been lost this year, including the financial blow many are suffering from, lack reason.

“It is not a crisis of pastors to live live in church,” Stetzer told evangelical pastors in a live Facebook conversation this week. “This is a crisis of illness and death in our communities.”

Hearing no amens

In Memphis, Bishop Milton R. Hawkins had a few weeks to practice preaching at an online congregation. His Church of the deliverance of God in Christ is closed since the beginning of March.

Hawkins, who has been preaching for 32 years, admits that the elements of online preaching took time to learn. Sermons in his church are usually interactive affairs, with the congregation adding punctuation, sweet greetings to cries of joy.

But with just a singer and a cameraman in the church this Sunday, the amens will be scarce, said the bishop.

“I preach to the public as if the house is full,” said Hawkins. “It is the same message whether or not you receive applause from the congregation.”

The mother of invention

Despite objections from some conservatives, Catholic bishops across the country canceled Easter services and closed their churches this year.

In California, the lack of access to mass seemed to be a spiritual test for Mary Ioannidis, especially since she is seven months pregnant. Searching for a mass online required searching for food on multiple online platforms to find hours of service and live broadcasts.

Ioannidis and his brother, Rick Minno, who also works in technology, therefore gathered their ideas and created WithYourSpirit.org , an online database of more than 350 masses broadcast live across the country.

The site has already connected 10,000 Catholics to over 1,500 live masses, said Ioannidis.

“Necessity is the mother of invention, said Ioannadis,” For two thousand years, the church has not needed to provide this connection electronically. You have almost always had access to a priest in a local parish. But now we find ourselves in a time when face-to-face meetings are no longer responsible. ”

At Easter, the 29-year-old woman said she would watch Easter mass at New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral across the country in Palo Alto.

Then Ioannidis and his family will come together for a family quiz. On Google Hangout, of course.