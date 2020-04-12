Drew Henson on his lost career in two sports and Derek Jeter

Drew Henson had a lot to say about his non-career and those he met along the way.

On his life

“Should i swap [my life]? It’s hard. Do you trade it for the success we all want as children and financial security? I love who I am. I love the experiences I have. I would not have met my wife if I had not been to Dallas. I have these life experiences that are unique to me. And I have tons of friends from a ton of different places who still respect me and that means a lot to me. “

Looking back

“If I came back and could tell me one thing, I would come back and tell myself to be patient. Do not try to control the situation and sometimes let things happen. And that would probably have meant playing my last year in Michigan and seeing what’s going on. And that probably means that I would have gone to play football. “

Find out if he thinks he would have been a successful major player had he stayed with baseball

“Yes. I never took a hitting lesson. My father is a football coach and used to train me to bat batters every day and twice on Sundays. I think if I were a baseball player, Kris Bryant and I have the same type of skills. I think I could have played in third base or on the right court. I wish as a young player I knew what I know now, especially as a young player with the Yankees. “

About Derek Jeter

“With Derek, what you see is what you get. It is the same on the baseball field as on. There were times when I was in New York, like the 20-21 year olds, and at the end of the evening, I received an SMS or a call, and it was Derek who made sure that I returned safely . Who do this? “Well, you’re at home. Okay, I’ll get back to you later. ”

“And when I was a coach [for the Yankees], how great he was with the young players, just like he was with me. I could ask her about her plate approach or I could ask her about one-year rehab. And the knowledge he has and the way he manages young people. You could have a guy who is a little heavy, and he hits him a little to get on the scale. He just has a way of leading without trying, it’s just in his personality. Everyone’s always watching what they’re doing, and he’s one of those guys who would do anything for the game or for the players. “

More on Throwing

“I remember when I was 19 and I was around the cage with him during spring training or something, and someone asked him what he would think of the plate. I remember his response was so quick and deep. He said, “I watch the fastball in the middle every time.” And he laughed but meant. For him, he didn’t want to overcomplicate things, and it worked. He would be open about it. If a pitcher tipped, he didn’t want to know because he would screw it up, he said.

“Come 15 years later, I have young hitters at the complex, and I jostle him, ask him what he thinks of the plate. He says exactly the same thing.” I watch the fastball in the middle at each times. “It didn’t shock me, but was just one example of how he was able to trust and stick to his plan. The ability to keep outside of your mind or unimportant thoughts and stay in the moment. “

About George Steinbrenner

“A story from Mr. Steinbrenner, in the summer of 1998, after the draft, the Yankees took my family to Tampa. I was able to work with the team during their visit to Trop, and we also had lunch with Mr. Steinbrenner. So we go into the back room of the old Malio and it’s the Boss, Cash, Mark Newman, my parents and me and maybe a few others. Everything is going well and little discussions, etc., and about a third of the way through lunch, my mother, who has a master’s degree and has always been an educator and coach, looks up and says, “So George … how do you do you feel about your character on Seinfeld? “Oh my god, I’m almost dead. After the longest pause, he laughed and said he loved it. After that, he would ask me how my mom was doing every time he saw me. Crazy . “

About Jerry Jones

“Jerry is great. Jerry is exactly as you think. He loves his players and will do anything to win. “

About Alex Rodriguez

“I had a great conversation with Alex one evening. Jeter and A-Rod were both injured [in 2013], and we took to the streets in Tampa to watch some of the NBA finals. And Alex wanted to tell me about college football. He likes college football. It was the three of us and [Andy] Pettitte. Alex and Derek are injured and we are in the same locker room in Himes [Field in Tampa, when Henson was a minor league hitting coach]. It’s the NBA final, so we’re going to a sports bar on Howard. And Alex asks me to play the Michigan quarterback. I know he had played the quarterback [in high school]. I saw the tape. He would have been a great quarterback. But he tells me that the thing he misses the most is that he didn’t go to university. He loved football. He wanted this university experience. But it was the # 1 choice [in baseball]. His fate was fixed on him. But he was really interested to hear about the university experience and play football. “