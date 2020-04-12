Dreamer Readers Help With Complex Mortgage Problem

Dear John: Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

I hesitated to write to you for fear of dreaming. Today I received a call from PHH Mortgage.

The woman mentioned you and said PHH wanted to help me with my mortgage. It’s going to WRITE!

I was flabbergasted.

Thank you seems insufficient. I am so relieved. You should be canonized. Your boss should give you a raise.

Be well and stay safe. A.Z.

Dear A.Z .: I can’t believe it either!

Here is the story that you told me and that I told PHH Mortgage.

You said, “In 2006, I bought a condo in Rossmoor, a retirement community in the township of Monroe, New Jersey. It cost $ 100,000 and was funded by a first mortgage of $ 75,000 and a second mortgage of $ 25,000. The rates were 7% and 11% respectively.

“My credit was not good then, but the 11% was outrageous and usurious. Today, my FICO score is 755.

“After a few years, I managed to get the first [mortgage] modified to 4 percent by Wells Fargo. I tried twice to get the second [mortgage] changed, but to no avail. It was then that I discovered it was a 15-year-old balloon. “

You added that your lawyer forgot to mention it.

You said that this loan is due in March 2021, when you are 80 years old and you have to make a payment of $ 19,000. “I don’t have $ 1,900,” you told me.

This second mortgage was from Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC and was managed by PHH Mortgage Services, which is located in Mount Laurel, NJ. The two companies are linked.

So I called the friendly people from Ocwen, whom I didn’t know, and suggested that they refinance the mortgage they held and maybe transfer the cost of the refi to the new loan. This would eliminate the ball.

A few days later, you told me that the loan was canceled.

Damn, it was surprising to say the least! In fact, I called Ocwen to make sure you didn’t get it wrong. And you haven’t.

Anyway, I don’t know why it happened, but sometimes miracles do happen.

With regard to these other matters, I believe that neither canonization nor this increase will occur. But, as I just said, miracles happen.