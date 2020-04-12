DOJ says “expect action” next week on regulating social distancing and religious services

Attorney General William Barr “Oversees Government Regulation Of Religious Services”, Department Of Justice Spokesperson Kerri Kupec Said Twitter Saturday night. “Although social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied impartially (and) not distinguish religious organizations.”

Kupec said “waiting for action” from the DOJ this week.

The Department of Justice did not respond to CNN’s request for further details on the measures it plans.

While the DOJ said Barr is monitoring the regulations that the entities adopt, there don’t seem to be many options for the department, other than filing lawsuits with churches to challenge the restrictions.

Various courts are already dealing with cases without the involvement of the DOJ. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday, ruling that a church in Louisville, Kentucky can hold an Easter service in a church. Sales of drink-driving are also permitted under the state’s home stay policy. The judge’s decision overturned an effort by the city’s mayor to stop the drive-in service. The order does not involve in-person religious services authorized by the governor’s decree prohibiting large gatherings. In an interview on Fox News , Barr on Wednesday called on current restrictions to mitigate the spread of “draconian” coronavirus health experts at the White House Coronavirus task force hailed these measures as helpful in reducing the rate of spread. The Attorney General said he “would hate to see restrictions on religion continuing longer than is strictly necessary” and that when the Trump administration’s recommended period of isolation ends on April 30, “we have to look at other ways to protect people. “ Asked by Laura Ingraham of Fox News if he would take action if a state or local official maintained restrictions only on religious gatherings after April 30, Barr said: “We will keep an eye on all of these actions that restrict people’s freedom. “ While many states have implemented “stay at home” orders, a dozen states have made exceptions for some form of religious gatherings.

CNN’s Kevin Bohn and David Shortell contributed to this story.



Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/_90VSvBDbSU/index.html