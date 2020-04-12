Disney World to remove 43,000 workers during coronavirus pandemic

Disney World, where dreams come true.

Florida theme park stop paying some 43,000 workers after closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to employee representatives.

Staff will be on leave before April 19 and will retain their health benefits, including medical, dental and life insurance policies, for up to one year under the agreement between Disney World and Service Trades Council, a coalition of unions representing Disney World workers.

“The union agreement provides stronger protections and benefits for 43,000 unionized Disney workers than virtually all other workers on leave or laid off in the United States,” said the union. said in a statement to members.

“Disney will pay 100% of all insurance costs,” said the union. “There will be no charge for any employee on leave for the use of their medical insurance and the continued coverage thereof.”

The Orlando station employs approximately 77,000 workers, making it the largest single-site employer in the country. Since the closure, Disney has paid employees during their stay at home.

About 200 workers will be kept on staff while the park gates are closed for “essential tasks,” the coalition said.

The officials said they had to take time off due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and when operations could resume. The company said it would also lay off unionized workers, including executives, whose jobs are not deemed necessary.

“This agreement makes it easier to return to work when our community recovers from the impact of COVID-19,” Disney officials said in a statement regarding the agreement on Saturday. “We are grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our actors get through these unprecedented times.”

With post wires