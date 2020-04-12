Disney on Broadway coronavirus fundraiser canceled for streaming rights

by April 12, 2020 entertainment
2019 fundraising streaming Celebrate 25 magical Disney years on Broadway was canceled after the organizers did not obtain the rights.

“Disney on Broadway” had aired on Broadwaycares.org on Monday and the proceeds would support Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which was created to assist actors and other theater personnel to through the financially difficult period.

Broadway cares issued a statement saying the streaming was canceled because they were unable to reach an agreement with the American Federation of Musicians, a union representing the rights of 800,000 orchestral, theater, film and television artists.

Broadway Cares said it has already received clearance from Disney, the Actor’s Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA.

The replay of Monday in November 2019 would have been hosted by Ryan McCartan – who currently plays Hans in “Frozen” – from his basement.

Broadway theaters have been closed since mid-March in accordance with a decree from Governor Andrew Cuomo, which extended the closure until June, leaving many actors turn to this fund.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/12/disney-on-broadway-coronavirus-fundraiser-has-been-canceled-over-streaming-rights/

