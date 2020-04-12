Devin Booker defeats compatriot Sun Deandre Ayton in NBA 2K20 final

Devin Booker won the NBA 2K20 players’ tournament on Saturday evening, taking on Phoenix Suns teammate Deandre Ayton in the best of three final.

“I played a lot while growing up,” said Booker. “It’s all about timing and eye coordination.”

ESPN broadcast the Xbox One competition to 16 players over three days. The last NBA games were played on March 11, the day the Utah jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The Booker Houston Rockets dominated the Ayton Lakers 72-62 in Game 1 and the star goaltender led the Denver Nuggets to a 74-62 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second.

“Anyone who thinks they can play 2K, let’s go,” said Booker.

Booker won a donation of $ 100,000 to a rescue effort related to the coronavirus of his choice. In fifth place, he beat Michael Porter Jr. of Denver, Rui Hachimura of Washington and Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers to reach the final – also sweeping away those clashes.

Ayton dominated Zach LaVine of Chicago, Trae Young of Atlanta and Patrick Beverley of the Clippers, using his own Suns to beat Beverley in the semifinals.

“I said at the start that it would be Deandre and me in the championship – and that’s how it ended,” said Booker.

Players were ranked according to their NBA 2K player ratings.